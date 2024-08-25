House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. In a beautiful residential location in the canton of Aargau, a residential building with a breathtaking view has been created. The plot's orientation, which has a northern slope, specifically captures the wonderful panoramic view of the entire Jurassic mountain range.

The three stories are harmoniously integrated into the existing topography. The residential use is specifically oriented away from the access. This creates a retreat from the interior of the plot.

This retreat accommodates the covered lounge area with direct access to the exposed concrete pool. The basement and first floor are intended for private rooms. The ground floor houses a spacious living area oriented towards the west and east with panoramic glazing.