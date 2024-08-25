Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG

Aargau, Switzerland
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

Text description provided by the architects. In a beautiful residential location in the canton of Aargau, a residential building with a breathtaking view has been created. The plot's orientation, which has a northern slope, specifically captures the wonderful panoramic view of the entire Jurassic mountain range.

House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Image 5 of 42
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

The three stories are harmoniously integrated into the existing topography. The residential use is specifically oriented away from the access. This creates a retreat from the interior of the plot.

House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Image 6 of 42
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Image 35 of 42
Ground floor plan
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Image 42 of 42
Section
House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

This retreat accommodates the covered lounge area with direct access to the exposed concrete pool. The basement and first floor are intended for private rooms. The ground floor houses a spacious living area oriented towards the west and east with panoramic glazing.

House Riken / Tormen Architekten AG - Image 15 of 42
© Mark Drotsky Architekturfotografie

Tormen Architekten AG
