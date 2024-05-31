Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos

+ 12

Collaborators: José Hassi

Structural Design: MÁS Estudio de Ingeniería

Construction: Constructora NEVE Ltda.

City: Zapallar

Country: Chile

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The limitations of the site where the Casa Taller Zapallar is located suggest the construction of a house in the form of a long block, perpendicular to the coastal strip and on the flat section of the terrain. A block narrow enough to be located at the southeast end will allow protected views of the ocean without being seen by neighbors to the west and northwest. Assuming this fact, it opens the door to integrating a range of desires on how to inhabit this building.

We segmented this elongated block so that courtyards and interiors are interspersed within the same volume. The most important would be a larger "winter garden". An intermediate space between the integrated living area and the workspaces – the most urban core of the set.

The vaulted structure – analogous to ancient semi-circular arches – integrates within a maximum volume of temperate climate – year-round – blocks of the compact program. It refers to archaic forms, as well as to that of a new greenhouse that takes the place where there used to be a vegetable garden. This agro-industrial (and economic) aesthetic is applied to all the finishes of the building, worked with the care required by a residential program.

An intimate yet open-to-landscape dwelling, compact yet spacious, combining leisure, work, and rest in a recognizable volume from a distance. In the near future, this dwelling will evolve thanks to the vision of its inhabitants. It will be a residence for artists and activists from the LGBTIQ+ community who will be able to take advantage of working in a natural environment.