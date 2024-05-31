Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos

Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos

Save

Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeZapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsZapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining roomZapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zapallar, Chile
  • Architects: Grass+Batz Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Estudio Palma
  • Lead Architects: Diego Grass, Thomas Batzenschlager
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. The limitations of the site where the Casa Taller Zapallar is located suggest the construction of a house in the form of a long block, perpendicular to the coastal strip and on the flat section of the terrain. A block narrow enough to be located at the southeast end will allow protected views of the ocean without being seen by neighbors to the west and northwest. Assuming this fact, it opens the door to integrating a range of desires on how to inhabit this building.

Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 12 of 17
Section

We segmented this elongated block so that courtyards and interiors are interspersed within the same volume. The most important would be a larger "winter garden". An intermediate space between the integrated living area and the workspaces – the most urban core of the set. 

Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Facade
© Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 10 of 17
Plan - First floor

The vaulted structure – analogous to ancient semi-circular arches – integrates within a maximum volume of temperate climate – year-round – blocks of the compact program. It refers to archaic forms, as well as to that of a new greenhouse that takes the place where there used to be a vegetable garden. This agro-industrial (and economic) aesthetic is applied to all the finishes of the building, worked with the care required by a residential program.

Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Estudio Palma

An intimate yet open-to-landscape dwelling, compact yet spacious, combining leisure, work, and rest in a recognizable volume from a distance. In the near future, this dwelling will evolve thanks to the vision of its inhabitants. It will be a residence for artists and activists from the LGBTIQ+ community who will be able to take advantage of working in a natural environment.

Save this picture!
Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17
© Estudio Palma

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Zapallar House Studio / Grass+Batz Arquitectos" [Casa Taller Zapallar / Grass+Batz Arquitectos] 31 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017201/zapallar-house-studio-grass-plus-batz-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags