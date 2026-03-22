Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit

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Category: Lodging

Principal Architect: Youcai Pan

Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)

Technical Director: Renzhen Chen (Partner)

Design Team: Rui Yang, Qinmei Hu, Yaxian Zhao, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang, Ning Wu

Owner: Chengdu Huade Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd.

Writing: Zhe Yang, Xiangxin Ge

Construction Drawing: Chengdu Meisha Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Linpan settlements represent the quintessential agrarian lifestyle of the Chengdu Plain. Herbal Fragrant Cottage is located in the fields of Xindu District, Chengdu, resembling a pastoral painting. Farmland serves as the backdrop, with farmhouses and courtyards scattered throughout. The crisscrossing paths make it easy for people to feel as if they are stepping into a painting at any moment.