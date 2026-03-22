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Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit

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Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit - Image 2 of 32Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit - Image 3 of 32Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeXindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit - Interior Photography, Table, ChairXindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Lodging
Chengdu, China
  • Category: Lodging
  • Principal Architect: Youcai Pan
  • Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)
  • Technical Director: Renzhen Chen (Partner)
  • Design Team: Rui Yang, Qinmei Hu, Yaxian Zhao, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang, Ning Wu
  • Owner: Chengdu Huade Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd.
  • Writing: Zhe Yang, Xiangxin Ge
  • Construction Drawing: Chengdu Meisha Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
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Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit - Exterior Photography, Windows
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. Linpan settlements represent the quintessential agrarian lifestyle of the Chengdu Plain. Herbal Fragrant Cottage is located in the fields of Xindu District, Chengdu, resembling a pastoral painting. Farmland serves as the backdrop, with farmhouses and courtyards scattered throughout. The crisscrossing paths make it easy for people to feel as if they are stepping into a painting at any moment.

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Archermit
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "Xindu • Herbal Fragrant Cottage / Archermit" 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017170/xindu-star-herbal-fragrant-cottage-archermit> ISSN 0719-8884

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