  Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cacá Bratke

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Animal Shelter
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Per Cavalli Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cacá Bratke
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Pista Viva, Tresuno
  • Lead Architect: Giulia Bitar Malfatti
  • Co Creation: Maria Perez Coelho Bento
  • Civil Engineetring: Nicole Batista
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. During the pandemic, the desire to bring their horses from the city to the countryside motivated these clients to reach out to our office to design a suitable space to receive them, for both show jumping and dressage riders, the family needed a place that would allow not only training but also housing their animals active in the sport as well as retired animals and foals of their own breeding.

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 8 of 21
© Cacá Bratke

For retirees and foals, stalls with individual paddocks were designated, located closer to the main house, allowing a concentration of training equipment, such as tracks and round pens, close to the pavilion for 10 active sports horses. The layout format was a “U”, with the front facade closed, providing privacy. Passing the central portico, a square with a fountain and fire pit opens up, towards which the stalls face. In the opening, at the back, there is the round pen, access to the open training arena and the large covered arena.

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 3 of 21
© Cacá Bratke
Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 7 of 21
© Cacá Bratke
Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 10 of 21
© Cacá Bratke

The stalls have side rails, an element of great importance to ensure that animals of a herd nature have contact with others, in addition to individual windows to the outside of the volume, further blurring the barrier between the closed environment and the surroundings.

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cacá Bratke

A wide covered corridor connects the stalls to other areas, with emphasis on the veterinary space, in one of the “corners” of the “U”, and the living space, positioned at one of the ends. The positioning of the latter was even designed to allow it to be closed with large glass doors, since it is the only place in the pavilion where, ideally, there is no movement of horses.

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 15 of 21
© Cacá Bratke
Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan
Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Cacá Bratke

In the same volume of the pavilion, at the opposite end, there are also: changing rooms, two covered horse showers, a sawdust deposit for the horses' bedding, a hay and feed deposit, as well as a saddle room. It is noted that its closure is made by wide wooden muxarabis, a safer material choice for places where horses roam and which limits the environment while allowing ventilation of the materials stored there.

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 20 of 21
Section

Chosen based on local materiality, pigmented cement slats in an earthy tone cover the main and internal facades' mid-height, recalling the soil's color found on the site. The modernity of cement goes well with the more traditional ceramic tiles and with wood and black metalwork, resulting in a work that speaks to the pre-existences and the place where it is located.

Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Cacá Bratke

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Porto Feliz, Brazil

Per Cavalli Arquitetura
Animal Shelter
Cite: "Haras HCN / Per Cavalli Arquitetura" 30 May 2024. ArchDaily.

