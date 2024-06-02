Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located twelve meters from the municipal line on large land with a steep slope towards one side of it.

The house is supported on concrete beams that take it off the ground and allow you to observe the park from above.

Concerning the internal organization, there is access to a patio that articulates the public and private sectors. On the front, an exposed brick volume that closes to the south face of the land brings together the services.

The orientation of the living dining room and the bedroom towards the quiet part of the building seeks privacy, adequate light and views of the open landscape.

The public space of the home ends in a gallery facing west, which provides spatial flexibility and solar control.

Three elements make up the house: the brick seen as a vertical envelope; the wood in furniture and ceilings and the folded sheet metal that finishes the perimeter of the floor and ceiling.

A sheet metal volume, independent of the house, functions as a storage room and also as an alternative meeting place.