World
  Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini

Save

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Image 29 of 35
© Simón Albina

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located twelve meters from the municipal line on large land with a steep slope towards one side of it.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simón Albina

The house is supported on concrete beams that take it off the ground and allow you to observe the park from above.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simón Albina

Concerning the internal organization, there is access to a patio that articulates the public and private sectors. On the front, an exposed brick volume that closes to the south face of the land brings together the services.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Simón Albina
Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Image 33 of 35
Plan
Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam, Chair
© Simón Albina
Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Interior Photography
© Simón Albina

The orientation of the living dining room and the bedroom towards the quiet part of the building seeks privacy, adequate light and views of the open landscape.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows
© Simón Albina

The public space of the home ends in a gallery facing west, which provides spatial flexibility and solar control.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Image 24 of 35
© Simón Albina

Three elements make up the house: the brick seen as a vertical envelope; the wood in furniture and ceilings and the folded sheet metal that finishes the perimeter of the floor and ceiling.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Image 34 of 35
Sections
Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Fence, Facade
© Simón Albina

A sheet metal volume, independent of the house, functions as a storage room and also as an alternative meeting place.

Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Simón Albina

Project gallery

About this office
Simón Albina
Office
Tomás Rossini
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Cite: "Antonio House / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini" [Casa Antonio / Simón Albina + Tomás Rossini] 02 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017123/antonio-house-simon-albina-plus-tomas-rossini> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags