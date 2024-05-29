Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture

Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture

Save

Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeCycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior PhotographyCycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 4 of 15Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, ChairCycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store
Hang Zhou Shi, China
  • Architects: F.O.G. Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:INSPACE
  • Design Team: Lei Ronghua, Xiong Aijie, Hou Shaokai, Zhuang Shaokai, Zhang Zhirui, Liu Jiarui, Zhan Di, Zheng Yu
  • Structural Design: Juan Kou Structure | Tao Xinwei
  • Lighting Consultant: Liben Design | Zhang Xu
  • Construction Drawing: BANGSHE Deepen Design
  • Writing: Baishao, Cao Xiaomao
  • City: Hang Zhou Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography
© INSPACE

Text description provided by the architects. Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse is a pop-up café and bakery. The client wanted to explore the relationship between food and land in this project, which perfectly matches the design philosophy of our studio – the connection between land and food, between architecture and people, is essentially the same narrative of "surface" and "essence." Through contemplation of "local customs" and "human feelings," we attempt to use architecture to rediscover the connection between people and land, and between people themselves in today's society.

Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 13 of 15
© INSPACE

Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 4 of 15
© INSPACE

The overall image of the cart originates from a barn, evolving into a wooden frame structure supporting a rain canopy on top and featuring sunshade panels on the sides, reminiscent of a small grass shelter found in fields where farmers take a break. We used stacked grain sacks as façade, combining the form of bricks and tactile sacks, creating a visually sturdy and approachable effect. The slender openings in the " stacked grain sacks " are positioned low, giving people a feeling of peeking out from a barn when communicating. These openings selectively reveal internal activities, giving the cart a distinction between "frontstage" and "backstage." Meanwhile, the scattered openings on the facade allow natural light to enter the interior, weakening the sense of scale of the building through perspective relationships and element stacking. Raising the sunshade panels and opening curtains creates a semi-private space.

Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 6 of 15
© INSPACE

Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 15 of 15
Section
Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Chair
© INSPACE

We incorporated some "low-tech" design elements while fully utilizing the structure itself, encouraging people to interact with the cart naturally and casually, enhancing its "pavilion" qualities. For instance, the cart's chassis is a circle of seats, with grain sacks serving as "cushions," and trapezoidal columns acting as "armrests," while still ensuring users' personal space. The seating also draws inspiration from common rural low stools, with this specific scale, albeit subtle, intended to allow people to experience the design's intentions during the interaction.

Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of F.O.G. Architecture
Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© INSPACE

To meet the need for periodic relocation, the cart's volume and design intent emphasize its public nature and potential for outward expansion, aiming to organically integrate with the urban landscape, even fostering new urban atmospheres. Many aspects of the on-site installation reject standardized quantification; designers and workers work together to find solutions, resulting in a sense of improvisation and temporariness. What best reflects the essence of architecture is not the polished details but rather the raw and uncontrollable materials like the cool mat on the rain canopy or the rough-textured fabric, which always maintain a sense of randomness and better ferment a wild beauty within the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© INSPACE

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hang Zhou Shi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
F.O.G. Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina
Cite: "Cycle Cycle Mobile Bakehouse / F.O.G. Architecture" 29 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017083/cycle-cycle-mobile-bakehouse-fog-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© INSPACE

Cycle Cycle 巡游亭 / F.O.G.建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags