  RizA ii House / React Architects

RizA ii House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows

Houses, Detail
Krotiri, Greece
  • Architectural Supervision Lead: Ioannis Vagias
  • Architectural Supervision: Petros Ragkousis
  • Interior Design (Kitchen, Bathrooms): Sofia Fika
  • Exterior Design (Bbq, Stairs, Pool, Pergolas): Nikol Georgopoulou
  • City: Krotiri
  • Country: Greece
RizA ii House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. The two houses with a cave guest house are placed on a particularly sloping plot. The orientation is southwest on the long side, overlooking the sea and the bay of Parikia. The project has its roots in the arid topography of the Cyclades and its white walls emerge from it, unfolding like a ribbon in the landscape forming the volumes of the house and the external and internal living spaces.

RizA ii House / React Architects - Image 8 of 30
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Site Plan
Site Plan

The surfaces with small deviations give the possibility to exploit the view and create privacy between the two houses. In this way, a jagged building is created and adapted to the particular morphology of the plot. In this way, multi-level exterior courtyards oriented towards the view are created. The courtyard space is exploited to create a single residential complex that nevertheless preserves the privacy of the individual units.

RizA ii House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
RizA ii House / React Architects - Image 5 of 30
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Section
Section

Both the guest house and the main building have openings that unify the interiors with the exteriors and make it possible in the summer months for the residence to grow by making use of the courtyards protected from the northern wind. Another dominant feature of the building is the long narrow openings that find a rhythmic repetition on the checkered facade and intensify the architectural expression.

RizA ii House / React Architects - Image 20 of 30
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The stone masonry acts as a background to the white ribbon and creates large retaining walls and bridges the large slope of the plot with accesses or the walls of the underground part that is unified with the large external courtyard in view. The logic of the ribbon can also be seen in the flexible flows that arise both between the living spaces and the roof.

RizA ii House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The visitor enters from the central staircase, the highest point of the plot, and the road, which is led between the white and the stone retaining wall reminiscent of dry stone. From there he can either enter the building or continue his course towards the planted roof and sitting areas and enjoy the view of the bay.

RizA ii House / React Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Sofa
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
RizA ii House / React Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The building, although inspired by the materials and layout of local architecture, aims to redefine it through a modern prism. The dipole between white surfaces and the stone that encloses the residence highlights a form with plasticity.

RizA ii House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Project gallery

React Architects
Top #Tags