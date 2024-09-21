Camlica Tower / Melike Altınışık Architects

+ 17

Project Director: Melike Altınışık

Project Design Team: Melike Altınışık, Daniel Widrig

Project Architects: Özge Çağlayan, Tuğba Okçuoğlu, Ayça Yontarım

Project Team: Melih Altınışık, Tan Akıncı, Begüm Aktaş, İrem Coşkun, Gül Ertekin, Büşra Güler, Çiğdem Nur Kebapçı, Selçuk Kişmir, Thomas Kleinow, Samed Tezgah, Ahmet Ünveren, Alev Cansu Ovalı

Architectural Assistants: Ali Arslan, Yunus Emre Demirkıran, Zoe Georgio, Mazyvdas Samuolis, Beste Sensöz

Competition Team: Melike Altınışık, Daniel Widrig, Florian Dubiel

Visualization: Florian Dubiel

Structural Peer Review: Thorton Tomasetti

Landscape Architect: DS Landscape

Telecomunications: ABE Teknoloji

Wind Engineer: RWDI

Facade Engineer: NewTecnic

Fire Strategy Consultant: Etik

Connection And Navigation Systems: pompaa

Estimation Cost: Entegre Project Management

Client: UDHB – Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure

City: İstanbul

Country: Turkey

Istanbul TV & Radio Tower - Designed by MAA - Melike Altınışık Architects, an international architecture practice with offices in Istanbul and Seoul, work on the telecommunication tower has been ongoing since 2015. Istanbul's futuristic 369m meter-tall new telecommunication tower seeks a sense of motion and rhythm within its silhouette that changes when viewed from different directions around Istanbul.

Istanbul Radio & Tower is not a line or a trace, but an expression of history, culture, communication, and interaction. Moreover, it is a sociological aspect of the silhouette and statement of the city to its citizens in line with its needs. It is the reflection of its nature. The tower has an organic structure that is not familiar with the urban fabric of Istanbul. The design is primarily influenced by factors such as wind direction, surrounding topography, and the landscapes reflected in the tower's structure.

Its architectural formations combine elegance and beauty with math and geometry, whose innovative concept allows inhabitable spaces to be attached to the whole of the tower's core. In this unique tower which requires advanced engineering techniques both in terms of architectural design and construction methodology, all the design features, architectural planning, and material selections were made considering these processes. While wind testing was employed to confirm the monumental structure's overall stability, it was also used to develop the unique facade design and optimize how the load of the building envelope would act on the concrete core. The engineered facade not only provides structural optimization but allows for inhabitable space to radiate around the tower's central concrete core.

A Building that Turns into a Space of Dialogue and Exploration - The telecommunication tower will house a two-story 360-view restaurant and observation deck overlooking views of Istanbul, from Asia to Europe. There is also a public foyer, café, exhibition, and mediatic areas inside the entrance podium. Interior design was developed since the building includes unique spaces that offer a new experience and contain futuristic design characters. Panorama Elevators will rise on both sides of the building as elements that feed and divide the monolithic body. Visitors will experience a vertical travel along the 180 meters towards the historical peninsula on the one side, and the Black Sea Coasts on the other side. They will be able to watch Istanbul from the observation and restaurant ﬂoors located 400m above sea level.

The main purpose is to create surprising encounters by establishing strong relationships with where it is located, using light, nature, and spatial spaces; so that it may change people's perspective, and encourage them to think differently. The new landmark structure completed its construction process and started its main telecommunication functions in November 2020. Istanbul TV and Radio Tower opened its doors to public use in May 2021 and since then it has welcomed visitors from all over the world.