World
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio

Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Exterior PhotographyCha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, BeamCha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 4 of 20Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 5 of 20Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Retail, Services
Thailand
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwats

Text description provided by the architects. Belief reflects people’s way of living and their environment, especially in rural areas where they live close to nature with respect. Everybody has their own way of narrating their background, as well as architecture, which is one of those mediums where all anecdotes vocalize within themselves, including “Cha Arnon”

Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 6 of 20
© Rungkit Charoenwats
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 17 of 20
Plan
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Bench, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwats

This mystical coffee cafe, “Cha Arnon” is located in the north of Thailand. Embraced by a chain of mountains and enveloped in mist, this agricultural zone along the Mae Chai River, on the way to Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park, there’s a small wooden hut humbly nestled among a group of date palm trees that exudes a mystifying vibe. Its simple, large gable roof harmonizes with the shade of the leaves, seamlessly integrating with its surroundings while emanating a mysterious sensation.

Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 10 of 20
© Rungkit Charoenwats
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 19 of 20
Detail
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwats

Different architectural elements are crafted from local materials such as reused wood and handmade clay bricks, variously rearranged using vernacular techniques to form unique spaces that tell the story of the owner's fascination with the myth of an ogress (Phee Porb). This inspiration also drives the owner's creation of artworks that reflect the sense of belief woven into those textiles. Combined with showcases of other artworks and coffee products, the architecture is well-woven and clearly expresses the identities of the owner and the builders.

Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 4 of 20
© Rungkit Charoenwats

These aspirations, blending the woodworking wisdom of craftsmen, manifest in the commercial building's function as an exhibition space in itself. All architectural improvisations draw from the experience of Yangnar Studio, bringing together skills from various disciplines including architecture, craftsmanship, artistry, and entrepreneurship, including YAIWOOD, a craftsman who immersed himself in the aesthetics of carpentry, driving him to merge his woodworking skills with fine art to represent local wisdom. Through this combination, artistry is tactfully integrated into architectural designs in details such as carved wooden battens, railings, diffused voids, and architectural structural patterns that showcase artwork resulting in exotic space that exudes a paranormal ambiance. All design details and owner’s intentions are crafted by the architect and artist, allowing the architectural elements to showcase their inherent beauty while allowing the art pieces to shine without overshadowing.

Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 13 of 20
© Rungkit Charoenwats
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 20 of 20
Section
Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwats

There exists a blurred boundary between art and architecture, and "Cha Arnon" exemplifies this convergence, serving the functional requirements while also acting as a storytelling medium that narrates the owner’s beliefs without any need for words.

Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio - Image 5 of 20
© Rungkit Charoenwats

Project gallery

Project location

Address:, Thailand

Yangnar Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailServicesThailand
Cite: "Cha Arnon Farm / Yangnar Studio" 30 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017030/cha-arnon-farm-yangnar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

