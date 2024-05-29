Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Vietnam
  5. Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP

Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP

Save

Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, WindowsReden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, WindowsReden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, ChairReden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, ChairReden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Coffee Shop
Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Phú Đào

Text description provided by the architects. Reden Cafe & Bistro is an impressive space with a bold combination of vibrant red tones and an antique-style wall design, accentuated by modern furniture that creates a captivating and artistic image. The design of Reden is not just a cafe, but also a unique architectural piece that reflects the limitless creativity of the architect.

Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Image 28 of 32
Plan
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Phú Đào

Upon entering Reden, the first thing that catches the eye is the color red - the color of passion and vitality. Red is used as the dominant color, yet it does not overwhelm due to the subtle combination of antique details on the walls, such as restored old wall sections or lines that mimic classical architecture. This provides a warm, familiar, yet also luxurious atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Phú Đào

The interior of Reden blends classical and modern styles. The furniture pieces are uniquely designed with simple yet sophisticated shapes, from seating to work tables, with each detail carefully considered to enhance the overall space. The warm lighting from wall and table lamps, combined with natural light flooding in through large windows, not only highlights the red tone of the space but also creates a friendly, intimate atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Windows
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Image 30 of 32
Elevation
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Phú Đào

The large windows that open to the lush garden outside are a highlight not to be missed. They ensure ventilation and are flooded with natural light, creating a beautiful landscape that cools the sunlight and air inside while also providing a relaxing and comfortable feeling for customers enjoying a coffee or meal.

Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Chair
© Phú Đào

The role of the architect in designing Reden Cafe & Bistro is evident in every choice of color, material, and spatial arrangement. The architect has not only created an aesthetically pleasing space but also ensured it is energetic and efficient. Every detail is meticulously calculated with the ultimate goal of enhancing the customer experience, from the feel of the space and the lighting to comfort and convenience.

Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Image 21 of 32
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Image 31 of 32
Section 01

Reden Cafe & Bistro, with its harmonious blend of classical and modern elements, is not only an ideal place to enjoy coffee but also a venue where people can experience and appreciate the continuous creativity of the architecture and interior design industry.

Save this picture!
Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Phú Đào

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP" 29 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017024/reden-cafe-and-bistro-1-desigin-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags