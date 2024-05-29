Reden Café & Bistro / 1.61 DESIGIN_WORKSHOP

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Reden Cafe & Bistro is an impressive space with a bold combination of vibrant red tones and an antique-style wall design, accentuated by modern furniture that creates a captivating and artistic image. The design of Reden is not just a cafe, but also a unique architectural piece that reflects the limitless creativity of the architect.

Upon entering Reden, the first thing that catches the eye is the color red - the color of passion and vitality. Red is used as the dominant color, yet it does not overwhelm due to the subtle combination of antique details on the walls, such as restored old wall sections or lines that mimic classical architecture. This provides a warm, familiar, yet also luxurious atmosphere.

The interior of Reden blends classical and modern styles. The furniture pieces are uniquely designed with simple yet sophisticated shapes, from seating to work tables, with each detail carefully considered to enhance the overall space. The warm lighting from wall and table lamps, combined with natural light flooding in through large windows, not only highlights the red tone of the space but also creates a friendly, intimate atmosphere.

The large windows that open to the lush garden outside are a highlight not to be missed. They ensure ventilation and are flooded with natural light, creating a beautiful landscape that cools the sunlight and air inside while also providing a relaxing and comfortable feeling for customers enjoying a coffee or meal.

The role of the architect in designing Reden Cafe & Bistro is evident in every choice of color, material, and spatial arrangement. The architect has not only created an aesthetically pleasing space but also ensured it is energetic and efficient. Every detail is meticulously calculated with the ultimate goal of enhancing the customer experience, from the feel of the space and the lighting to comfort and convenience.

Reden Cafe & Bistro, with its harmonious blend of classical and modern elements, is not only an ideal place to enjoy coffee but also a venue where people can experience and appreciate the continuous creativity of the architecture and interior design industry.