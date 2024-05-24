Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Forest Club House / Bloc Architects

Forest Club House / Bloc Architects

Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairForest Club House / Bloc Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairForest Club House / Bloc Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomForest Club House / Bloc Architects - Image 5 of 17Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community
Dolphin Coast, South Africa
Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Chris Allan

Text description provided by the architects. The Forest Clubhouse provides a peaceful retreat within the dense forest, overlooking an existing wetland, and houses a yoga studio, spa and community gathering space. The design blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings as the structure is set amongst the lush foliage of the forest, and incorporates elements that complement and enhance the surrounding environment.

Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Image 5 of 17
© Chris Allan
Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Image 13 of 17
Ground Floor Plan
Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Chris Allan

Due to the strict environmental regulations, the buildings footprint was only allowed to extend to the dilapidated foundations of an old crocodile viewing building. No soil or trees could be disturbed in this sensitive area. For this reason, the building floats over the landscape with large cantilevered floating planes. Much of the structure is composed of lightweight steel. This was necessary to limit loading on the old foundations, whilst minimizing the disturbance on the forest during construction. The rounded timber pods house the services and change-rooms whist acting as a separation device between the more private spaces from the more public. The extensive use of glass and slide stacking doors enhance the connection to the stunning surroundings, blurring the lines between inside and out.

Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Image 16 of 17
Elevations
Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Chris Allan
Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Chris Allan

The Forest Clubhouse incorporates natural or raw elements where possible, encouraging engagement with its forest context. Embracing an over-riding environmental conscience, the design utilizes a natural locally sourced material pallet of stone, timber, concrete and glass.

Forest Club House / Bloc Architects - Image 11 of 17
© Chris Allan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Dolphin Coast, South Africa

About this office
Bloc Architects
Material

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunitySouth Africa

