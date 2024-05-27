Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
UNICO Cottage B&B no. 11 / SlowStudio.cn

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels Interiors
Zhangjiakou, China
  Architects: SlowStudio.cn
  Area: 101
  Year: 2024
  Photographs:
    Boris Shiu
  Lead Architects: Vincent GU, Chen JIN
  Design Team: Wan Huiyang, Li Juan
  City: Zhangjiakou
  Country: China
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu

Text description provided by the architects. Architecturally, SlowStudio.cn crafted a semi-circular skylight on the roof to introduce natural light during the day. On a bright sunny day, the opening gives a playful pattern on the wall depending on the time of the day. At night, this skylight provides an excellent view for stargazing, immersing people in the dreamy starlight.

© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu

For astronomy enthusiasts, this is an ideal place to observe the beauty of the night sky. What's more ingenious is that we adjusted the angle of the rotating platform in the design, creating a resonance between the roof and the mezzanine. The 45-degree rotation design injects dynamism and variation into the space, casting unique light and shadow patterns in the room, creating an artistic effect that makes the space more interacting.

© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu

This poetic feeling is also reflected in the selection of materials and interior details. Natural wood and stone, with their rustic textures, complement the Chicheng Valley, adding a sense of tranquility and stability to the space. In the design, we integrate modern way of living while respecting the rural untamed environment, creating a dwelling that people will linger in.

© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu

This interior design project is a tribute to seasons and a respect for nature. Through the use of colour combinations, lighting treatments, and natural materials, we have infused the space with dynamism and poetry. Here, people can not only experience the vitality and warmth of changing seasons, but also deeply integrate with landscape outside.

© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu

Through this design, we hope to create Courtyard 11 into a poetic space that people yearn for, where they can find peace and joy in their hearts, and experience the beauty of nature and the gift of seasons. This design full of poetic charm will leave every visitor deeply intoxicated in this earthly paradise.

© Boris Shiu
© Boris Shiu

Project location

Address: Chongli, Zhangjiakou, China

SlowStudio.cn
Cite: "UNICO Cottage B&B no. 11 / SlowStudio.cn" 27 May 2024. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Boris Shiu

沃里屯11号院 / 月梁建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

