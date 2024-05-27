Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research
  4. Portugal
  5. National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos

National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos

Save

National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, ChairNational Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, HandrailNational Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ShelvingNational Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, StairsNational Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Research
Bragança, Portugal
  • Design Team: Marta Couto Rocha, Filipa Roque, Mafalda Martins, Emma Wang, Pedro Queirós, Patrícia Silva
  • Structure Design: A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia, Lda.
  • Mechanical Installations: A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia, Lda.
  • Electrical Installations: A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia, Lda.
  • Hydraulic Engineers: A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia, Lda.
  • Construction: Habinordeste – Sociedade de Construções, Lda
  • Client: Câmara Municipal de Bragança
  • City: Bragança
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The Legal Innovation Center is located in the historic center of the city of Bragança. This building suffered several interventions over the years, to adapt to the different functions required. Some of these interventions defaced important areas of the building and required restoration.

Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© José Campos
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Image 8 of 46
© José Campos
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Image 40 of 46
Section
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail
© José Campos

Following the program required for the Legal Innovation Center, it was decided to enhance the relevant architectural features. As this building is part of the urban agglomeration of the historic center of Bragança, it was
proposed to maintain the volume of the existing building, keeping the main façade, the perimeter walls, rebuilding the roof with a wooden structure, the ceiling of the main room, the start of the stone stairs, the rear façade, the side shutters and the existing carpentry details. The project concept was based on the principle of continuing the monumentality of the existing stone stairway.

Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Image 23 of 46
© José Campos
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Image 37 of 46
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© José Campos
Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© José Campos

It was decided to give the staircase a new life, not with the initial reducing purpose for which it was created – to cause an impact of monumentality on those who entered the building with a uniquely scenic character – but to extend this monumentality to the entire building, defining a way, which at the same time creates/distributes the intended program for the building’s new function, and make this program more interconnected by the visual and continuous communication that the route allows.

Save this picture!
National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bragança, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Joaquim Portela Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchPortugal
Cite: "National Innovation Center / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos" [Centro Nacional para Inovação / Joaquim Portela Arquitetos] 27 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016947/national-innovation-center-joaquim-portela-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags