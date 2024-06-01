Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio

Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio

Save

Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsSendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior PhotographySendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairSendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, ChairSendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - More Images+ 57

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Nosara, Costa Rica
  • Architects: LOOP Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  989
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bigassfans, Extralum, MAD Living, Mosagres, Mosaico San Antonio
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Sendero is a hotel in Nosara, Costa Rica where the lush jungle meets the ocean. It is located on the site formerly occupied by Mamma Rosa, the first cabins in the area, to be rebuilt on an existing footprint.

Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Image 56 of 62
Floor plan

Just a two-minute barefoot walk from the ocean, Sendero is a proposal that seamlessly blends architecture with beautiful gardens. The architecture and design borrow elements from traditional haciendas, such as exposed wood beams, arches in the hallways, round edges in the walls, bricks, and ceramic tiling.

Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner

There is this embedded sense of serenity and tranquility reflected on Sendero’s color palette – soft, and neutral, with a splash of earth tones that don’t compete with the nature around the hotel.

Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Image 60 of 62
Section

In terms of sustainability, Sendero implemented strategies such as tree protection on the property, 60 percent covered with solar panels for electricity, high-efficiency fixtures, captured rainwater to reuse in toilets and 50 percent of the hotel area is permeable soil to recharge local aquifers.

Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner
Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door
© Andrés García Lachner

The materials were locally sourced such as bathroom tiles, concrete, and rapidly renewable wood and others were repurposed like the bricks and clay tiles, further enhancing the hotel's commitment to sustainability. Sendero is about integrating nature, surf, design, and art to create unique spaces that just feel good.

Save this picture!
Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Andrés García Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nosara, Costa Rica

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LOOP Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsCosta Rica
Cite: "Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio" 01 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016944/sendero-hotel-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags