Sendero Hotel / LOOP Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Sendero is a hotel in Nosara, Costa Rica where the lush jungle meets the ocean. It is located on the site formerly occupied by Mamma Rosa, the first cabins in the area, to be rebuilt on an existing footprint.

Just a two-minute barefoot walk from the ocean, Sendero is a proposal that seamlessly blends architecture with beautiful gardens. The architecture and design borrow elements from traditional haciendas, such as exposed wood beams, arches in the hallways, round edges in the walls, bricks, and ceramic tiling.

There is this embedded sense of serenity and tranquility reflected on Sendero’s color palette – soft, and neutral, with a splash of earth tones that don’t compete with the nature around the hotel.

In terms of sustainability, Sendero implemented strategies such as tree protection on the property, 60 percent covered with solar panels for electricity, high-efficiency fixtures, captured rainwater to reuse in toilets and 50 percent of the hotel area is permeable soil to recharge local aquifers.

The materials were locally sourced such as bathroom tiles, concrete, and rapidly renewable wood and others were repurposed like the bricks and clay tiles, further enhancing the hotel's commitment to sustainability. Sendero is about integrating nature, surf, design, and art to create unique spaces that just feel good.