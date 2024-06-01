Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects

Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Panoramic Studio

Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsLife Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeLife Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsLife Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLife Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Residential
Khet Chatuchak, Thailand
Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This 44-story condominium, located directly opposite Central Ladprao, boasts a unique concept called "Hype Valley." This concept offers a new and adventurous living experience through its signature pool and up to 15 lifestyle facilities. The lobby features a curved ceiling and an impressive sculpture above the entrance hall that mimics the form and pattern of a gorge.

Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Image 7 of 22
© Panoramic Studio
Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Image 21 of 22
Diagram
Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Panoramic Studio

Copper-colored stripes run along the facade, contrasting with the building's dark blue hue and drawing the eye upwards toward the crown. Expanded aluminum panels, also in copper, envelop the building, enhancing its unique appearance. These translucent panels offer panoramic views of Chatuchak Park and complement the activities within the lifestyle facilities by providing natural light. At night, the growing illumination creates a remarkable visual effect.

Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Panoramic Studio

A magnificent orange sculpture positioned in front of the lobby entrance immediately captures attention. This sculpture, designed to resemble a valley with rich, layered soil, provides a stunning visual element for all who enter, exit, or utilize the pick-up/drop-off area.

Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Panoramic Studio
Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Image 20 of 22
Diagram
Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects - Image 12 of 22
© Panoramic Studio

The innovative facade layout incorporates sections that protrude outward, creating the illusion of more corner units. This design not only enhances privacy but also offers residents superior views. As a result, the building boasts a truly exquisite and novel appearance.

Project location

Address:Khet Chatuchak, Thailand

About this office
Openbox Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialThailand
Cite: "Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects" 01 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

