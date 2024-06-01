Life Ladprao Valley Residential Building / Openbox Architects

+ 17

Design Team: Theerawat Prakrittikul, Natthapol Yuanjit, Warisa Chaisutyakorn, Kritikorn Rojanai, Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamnoen

City: Khet Chatuchak

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. This 44-story condominium, located directly opposite Central Ladprao, boasts a unique concept called "Hype Valley." This concept offers a new and adventurous living experience through its signature pool and up to 15 lifestyle facilities. The lobby features a curved ceiling and an impressive sculpture above the entrance hall that mimics the form and pattern of a gorge.

Copper-colored stripes run along the facade, contrasting with the building's dark blue hue and drawing the eye upwards toward the crown. Expanded aluminum panels, also in copper, envelop the building, enhancing its unique appearance. These translucent panels offer panoramic views of Chatuchak Park and complement the activities within the lifestyle facilities by providing natural light. At night, the growing illumination creates a remarkable visual effect.

A magnificent orange sculpture positioned in front of the lobby entrance immediately captures attention. This sculpture, designed to resemble a valley with rich, layered soil, provides a stunning visual element for all who enter, exit, or utilize the pick-up/drop-off area.

The innovative facade layout incorporates sections that protrude outward, creating the illusion of more corner units. This design not only enhances privacy but also offers residents superior views. As a result, the building boasts a truly exquisite and novel appearance.