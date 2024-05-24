Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Australia
  5. JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

Save

JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, ShelvingJCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Countertop, ChairJCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailJCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsJCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Richmond, Australia
  • Lead Team: Jon Clements, Tim Jackson
  • Design Team: Christopher Botterill, Will Christian, Alison Palmer, Tess Wrigley, Chloe Hinchliffe
  • Engineering & Consulting: AVI Technology, Dataline, Gincat
  • Lighting Consultants: Light Project
  • Building Surveyors: Reddo Building Surveyors
  • Contractors: BD Projects, Leeda Projects
  • City: Richmond
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. This adaptive reuse project in Swan Street Richmond became the new home for our multidisciplinary design studio after we outgrew our previous location in Melbourne’s CBD. We began by evaluating the constraints of our previous studio while developing a strategy focused on a flexible work culture, new technologies, and an increased commitment to sustainability.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Image 12 of 12
Elevations
Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Countertop, Chair
© Shannon McGrath

After investigating new build opportunities, we concluded an adaptive reuse approach that retained the original warehouse was the most suitable strategy. The primary space within the existing building structure is anchored by a large clear span floorplate covered by a sawtooth roof, providing south daylight access and ideal orientation for a solar farm. The central floor space provides efficiencies for workstation planning. The perimeter spaces beyond the central floor plate were adapted to accommodate meeting rooms, wet areas, and social spaces. The existing second floor was expanded on the building’s west side to include outdoor terrace space. An additional mezzanine floor with workspaces was added to the northern frontage, covering the carpark, bicycle parking, and storage spaces.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Shannon McGrath

The contemporary additions were designed to be cost-effective and to complement the existing mid-century industrial architecture. The interior design was underpinned by a commitment to reuse and salvage, understanding the building will likely be demolished and redeveloped in the future.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Shannon McGrath

The interior is unadorned. Raw expression of new structure is exposed throughout the additions. Laminated timber beams, particle board, steelwork, and trusses remain off-the-shelf items and can be salvaged for future re-use. The imperfections and naked tectonic nature of the design are celebrated. Workstations are custom-designed as interlocking units to enable flat-pack relocation. The modular design enables a variety of configurations from parallel runs to clusters by assembling the ‘kit of parts’ allowing the studio to be re-planned for change.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Image 11 of 12
Elevations
Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Shannon McGrath

An important social activator was the inclusion of a café (345). The café is owned and operated by JCB and provides a space for our team to socialize with visitors. The café activates the pedestrian laneway and provides a welcome coffee and lunch destination. Operating in unison with the studio, clients often visit the café on arrival and enter the studio with their team. Together with landscaping, lighting, and graphic art, the three elevations are refreshed to present a unique, active streetscape. The design improves pedestrian safety through active and passive surveillance systems and 24-hour lighting at the perimeter of the building.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Shannon McGrath

Retaining the existing building was an important part of JCB’s long-term view of the site occupancy and sustainability strategy. The project features a Photovoltaic 60kW solar array, supporting three 13 kWH storage batteries. The office is fully electric and the power system supports operational power for the office, electric car charging and backup power provision.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door
© Shannon McGrath

Operational energy is reduced further by extensive bike parking with EOT facilities and the provision of a dedicated electric car for team use. Operable windows and large door openings allow for whole-of-building cross-flow ventilation to support ‘off-grid’ self-sustained energy use in suitable climate conditions. In late 2020, JCB proudly became Climate Active certified.

Save this picture!
JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects - Image 10 of 12
© Shannon McGrath

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Richmond, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesAustralia
Cite: "JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects" 24 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016928/jcb-studio-jackson-clements-burrows-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags