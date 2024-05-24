JCB Studio / Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

+ 7

Lead Team: Jon Clements, Tim Jackson

Design Team: Christopher Botterill, Will Christian, Alison Palmer, Tess Wrigley, Chloe Hinchliffe

Engineering & Consulting: AVI Technology, Dataline, Gincat

Lighting Consultants: Light Project

Building Surveyors: Reddo Building Surveyors

Contractors: BD Projects, Leeda Projects

City: Richmond

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This adaptive reuse project in Swan Street Richmond became the new home for our multidisciplinary design studio after we outgrew our previous location in Melbourne’s CBD. We began by evaluating the constraints of our previous studio while developing a strategy focused on a flexible work culture, new technologies, and an increased commitment to sustainability.

After investigating new build opportunities, we concluded an adaptive reuse approach that retained the original warehouse was the most suitable strategy. The primary space within the existing building structure is anchored by a large clear span floorplate covered by a sawtooth roof, providing south daylight access and ideal orientation for a solar farm. The central floor space provides efficiencies for workstation planning. The perimeter spaces beyond the central floor plate were adapted to accommodate meeting rooms, wet areas, and social spaces. The existing second floor was expanded on the building’s west side to include outdoor terrace space. An additional mezzanine floor with workspaces was added to the northern frontage, covering the carpark, bicycle parking, and storage spaces.

The contemporary additions were designed to be cost-effective and to complement the existing mid-century industrial architecture. The interior design was underpinned by a commitment to reuse and salvage, understanding the building will likely be demolished and redeveloped in the future.

The interior is unadorned. Raw expression of new structure is exposed throughout the additions. Laminated timber beams, particle board, steelwork, and trusses remain off-the-shelf items and can be salvaged for future re-use. The imperfections and naked tectonic nature of the design are celebrated. Workstations are custom-designed as interlocking units to enable flat-pack relocation. The modular design enables a variety of configurations from parallel runs to clusters by assembling the ‘kit of parts’ allowing the studio to be re-planned for change.

An important social activator was the inclusion of a café (345). The café is owned and operated by JCB and provides a space for our team to socialize with visitors. The café activates the pedestrian laneway and provides a welcome coffee and lunch destination. Operating in unison with the studio, clients often visit the café on arrival and enter the studio with their team. Together with landscaping, lighting, and graphic art, the three elevations are refreshed to present a unique, active streetscape. The design improves pedestrian safety through active and passive surveillance systems and 24-hour lighting at the perimeter of the building.

Retaining the existing building was an important part of JCB’s long-term view of the site occupancy and sustainability strategy. The project features a Photovoltaic 60kW solar array, supporting three 13 kWH storage batteries. The office is fully electric and the power system supports operational power for the office, electric car charging and backup power provision.

Operational energy is reduced further by extensive bike parking with EOT facilities and the provision of a dedicated electric car for team use. Operable windows and large door openings allow for whole-of-building cross-flow ventilation to support ‘off-grid’ self-sustained energy use in suitable climate conditions. In late 2020, JCB proudly became Climate Active certified.