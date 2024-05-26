An Nhiên House / Ho Khue Architects

+ 22

Houses • Vietnam Architects: Ho Khue Architects

Area: 200 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers: Sika TUILDONAI

Architects: Ho Khue Architects

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in an exclusive area catering to affluent families, An Nhiên House stands out from the crowd. While neighboring homes prioritize size and opulence, this charming home takes a different approach. Inspired by the owner's desire for a serene, lifelong retreat, this cozy haven is thoughtfully designed to immerse its inhabitants in its natural surroundings.

With its unique architectural style, it evokes fond memories of the couple's European past lifestyle, creating a truly special and personalized living space. In the nostalgic message of that youthful memory it evokes the iconic image from the classic American film "Little House on the Prairie" - a charming, cozy small house nestled amidst vast natural surroundings.

An Nhiên House comprises two blocks: a top block featuring two white-roofed houses placed on a dark-colored base, seamlessly blending into the lush green environment. The two blocks symbolize a couple embracing each other, turning their backs on the hustle and bustle of life outside. A romantic hallway connects the blocks, while the intentionally designed zigzag landscape creates two expansive gardens. The front garden, planted with fruit trees reminiscent of a countryside home, also reduces the heat from the western sun. The backyard features a serene oasis with fish ponds, flowers, and densely planted shrubs serving as the heart of An Nhiên House, where the family spends most of their time. This space embodies the authenticity and purity of traditional central region housing, with a sophisticated canopy that evokes a deeper emotional connection for its owners.

The backyard encloses two of the house's most vital spaces: the combined kitchen living room and the master bedroom, both boasting stunning views of the lush green scenery. The second floor accommodates bedrooms for the children and guests, while the innovative combination of the two blocks creates diverse green patterns, complemented by the expansive green patio, effectively immersing the bedrooms in the vast natural surroundings, fostering a profound connection with nature.

From the exterior to the interior, the entire house is constructed using cinder blocks and traditional honed stone, creating a cohesive architectural form and space. The harmonious blend of these elements lends the house a rustic and understated elegance. As a result, the house seamlessly integrates into the surrounding natural landscape, providing the owners with a tranquil haven for their golden years.