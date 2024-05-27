Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects

Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects

Save

Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, BeamHearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Sofa, Table, BeamHearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Image 4 of 19Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, BeamHearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Helgeroa, Norway
  • City: Helgeroa
  • Country: Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the renovation and additions to a storehouse from 1749 adding a bathroom, kitchen and bedrooms. The scheme also includes renovating the old masonry baker oven and walls made of timber framing with infill from slag stone.

Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth

The preservation strategy in the proposal centered on retaining the original appearance of the three most visible facades whilst making a more radical intervention in the north wall. In the proposed scheme the building changes use from storehouse to dwelling, and the challenge subsequently was to transform an uninsulated and mainly dark space into a residence whilst adhering to strict local heritage restrictions. The proposal aims to retain the original appearance of the three most visible sides (south, east and west) whilst introducing an entirely new north-facing wall that allows for indirect sunlight, a framed rock face and new sanitary functions.

Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth
Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth
Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Image 15 of 19

This history of utility, industry and service guided the contemporary interventions and the interior material palette.  A combination of stainless steel and concrete adds technical materiality to the revamped interior, where added elements have a utilitarian and industrial finish. In the open plan of the rearranged interior, free-standing elements echo previous installations and services. What once were machines for pressing clothes, brewing, cleaning and baking now is replaced by a steel kitchen island, robust furniture, concrete fireplace, and stairs, and a bathroom attached to the outside of the building. Robust finishes and a flexible arrangement retain the informality inherent in the original typology.

Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Image 4 of 19
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth
Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth

The reconfigured hearth in this project is made of bricks from the previous obsolete baker oven, retaining its oversized mass as the main heavy pivot of the room whilst at the same time adding functions. These functions allow for contemporary use whilst leaving the overall space intact. Based on the rule of 3, the hearth is simultaneously a source of heat, a stair and a bathroom compacted together into one continuous piece of furniture. As a sculptural piece the concrete, masonry and steel construction avoids touching the floorboards of the upper floor but gently delivers the inhabitant to the chambers in the attic.‍

Save this picture!
Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Max Creasy, Erlend Skjeseth

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kastler Skjeseth Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Hearth House / Kastler Skjeseth Architects" 27 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016908/hearth-house-kastler-skjeseth-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags