Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Crypts & Mausoleums
  4. Spain
  5. Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects

Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects

Save

Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 2 of 8Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 3 of 8Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 4 of 8Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Interior Photography, TableFamily Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Crypts & Mausoleums
Terrassa, Spain
  • Architects: Fransmas architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects: Frans Masana Castanys
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bernuz-Fernández Arquitectes
  • City: Terrassa
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 3 of 8
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The circle is a reference to divinity, humanity, and science. A symbol that brings the image of perfection to our mind.

Save this picture!
Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 4 of 8
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Adrià Goula

The circle is a sign of Everything and Heaven. Symbolize something Sacred and Perfection. Without a start or end, symbolizes Eternity. In architecture, the circle has been used since Old Ages: from domes that rise from a circular base to watchtowers with a round ground plan, as well as military fortifications, cities, and castles. Looking for the stability and the strength that the round and close geometry will serve as a protection. For example, in old buildings and constructions, like the rocks in Stonehenge placed in a circle, the Rose Windows in the front façade of a cathedral, the center of a Christian temple where the dome rises.

Save this picture!
Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 7 of 8
Plan

The circle in the solar disc. The sun, Creator of Light and Fire, are the basic elements for Life on Earth.

Save this picture!
Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 8 of 8
Section

The circle is a Christian symbology. The “Scutum Fidei” of the Holy Trinity is formed by the external circles. They represent the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, every one of them bounded in a central circle as a symbol of the Holy Trinity. The poet Dante also used the circle as a Christian sign in his text de Divine Comedy. He described a world divided into circles: Heaven, Purgatory, and Hell. He described the hierarchy of angels, arranged in circles around God.

The circle is a cover and the close circuit is a symbol of protection. For that is used as a way of protection, around the bonfire, cities, and castles. The circle is an image of family unity, the family circle, and a constant search for perfection.

All these ideas materialize in a humble design. A single rounded piece of stone, wrapped by a ring of stainless steel and two hollow lanes that frame the access cover and help to get rid of the rainwater. A circular cover that rises to show the crypt where the family remains will rest in peace. The stone circle rises from the ground showing its weightlessness, in the same way that we hope the souls that the ones who lay inside the mausoleum will elevate to a sacred place.

Save this picture!
Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects - Image 2 of 8
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Terrassa, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fransmas architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsSpain
Cite: "Family Mausoleum, Municipal Cemetery / Fransmas architects" 05 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016848/family-mausoleum-municipal-cemetery-fransmas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags