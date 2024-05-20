Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture

Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows

Offices Interiors
Kozhikode, India
  • Project Coordination: Rafseena Sedeed , Abdul Jaleel
  • Custom Paintings: Rafseena Sedeed
  • Custom Scultpure: Abdul Jaleel
  • Custom Wall Art: Muhammed Sabique
  • City: Kozhikode
  • Country: India
Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Nathan Photos

Text description provided by the architects. When the CEO of Elance Learning Center, a multidisciplinary tuition center with over 5000 students across the coastal state of Kerala in India, approached the architects to design a headquarters rooted in their ideologies within a limited space of around 3000 sqft, the architects had to take a novel approach to the design while maintaining the core values of the given criteria.

Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nathan Photos

The general spaces are dominated by a white color palette. Tones of yellow, red, and blue were selected for the design's backsplash. Raised platforms at various locations indicate the higher hierarchy of the space. The raised waiting lounge in pastel blues and yellows highlights the entry point. A statue of a figurine aiming to reach the heights represents the core value of the learning center. The conference area is located in the center space, serving as a hub for all formal and informal meetings.

Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nathan Photos
Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan
Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography
© Nathan Photos

As soon as you enter, the right side of the floor plan is divided into four core groups, each representing specific departments. The department workstations are hidden under a "leafless, yet sprawling metal tree". The rest of the space on the right is allocated for other departments not involved in the educational aspect of the business. On the left side, there is a large CEO room with its own discussion lounge. A couple of cabins for the core group of the company are positioned alongside the CEO's cabin for easy access. The left side also includes studios and workstations directly connected to the CEO.

Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows
© Nathan Photos
Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Image 16 of 17
Floor Plan
Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Nathan Photos

Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Nathan Photos

Elements in metal representing trees in the educational wing, a parametric wave at the reception, a statue symbolizing enlightenment in the waiting lounge, and cubist paintings in various spaces represent growth, the creative template of the system, the goal to be achieved, and the playful yet disciplined ideology of the company.

Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture - Interior Photography
© Nathan Photos

Project location

Address:Kozhikode, India

Vili & Vé Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Elance Learning Headquarters / Vili & Vé Architecture" 20 May 2024. ArchDaily.

