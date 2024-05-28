Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes

Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Museum, Renovation
Artés, Spain
  • Architects: Santamaria Arquitectes
  Area:  197
  Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Judith Casas
  • Lead Architects: Pere Santamaria
Text description provided by the architects. The project takes place in the building attached to the Museum of Arts. It is a construction with an irregular floor plan, with 2 opposite fronts, made up of a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, which in a previous phase was the result of a significant structural consolidation. Also, the result of a previous phase is a staircase and an elevator that run around the building on the outside, on the north façade.

Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Judith Casas
Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Image 18 of 20
Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Judith Casas

The objective of this project is to develop and condition the basement, ground floor and attic floors to provide them with sufficient facilities and finishes so that this space can be visited and adapted to current regulations.

Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Column
© Judith Casas
Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Image 19 of 20
Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Judith Casas

The action consists of the creation of an open space on the ground floor with direct access to Roca Street. A metal staircase leads to a loft that connects this space with the stairs of the rest of the building, and with the adjacent building through an underground passage. The basement floor is also adapted to make it visitable.

Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Door, Beam
© Judith Casas
Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Image 11 of 20
© Judith Casas

The project highlights the set of nine vats and two wells from the 18th century, which are elements of great value that describe the importance of the building within the rural and wine-growing context in which it is located. These elements are highlighted by a perforated sheet metal floor that allows lighting to pass through from the interior. A set of arches that make up the south wall are also recovered, corresponding to a section of wall from the 15th century.

Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes - Image 5 of 20
© Judith Casas

Project location

Address:Artés, Spain

Santamaria Arquitectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Restoration of Artés Museum. Vats Space / Santamaria Arquitectes" 28 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016721/restoration-of-artes-museum-vats-space-santamaria-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

