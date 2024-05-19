Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio

+ 14

Technical Team: Takis Lagodimos

General Constructing: Karetta Construction

City: Agalas

Country: Greece

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Keri has an incredible location on Zakynthos Island, being on a hill, every room in the house offers an unforgettable view of the sea.

The project is aimed at creating a balance of traditions and modern trends. Therefore, local stone was chosen as the main material, the masonry of which is a unique relief of the facade, modern elements such as large floor-to-ceiling windows and white columns and beams complement and emphasize the architectural forms of the villa.

The structure of the villa is a reinforced concrete frame made of columns and beams, which are covered with natural local stones. We chose this construction technology to create large openings and enhance the impact of the incredible panoramic sea views on the interior space.

Villa Keri was inspired by the traditional architecture of Zakynthos. Local stone masonry has a relationship with the surrounding environment and represents a harmonious image in the landscape.