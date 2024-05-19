Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio

Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Exterior Photography, Windows

Houses
Agalas, Greece
  Architects: LUCY LAGO architectural studio
  Area: 440
  Year: 2022
  Lead Architects: Lucy Lago, Angelos Lagodimos
  Technical Team: Takis Lagodimos
  General Constructing: Karetta Construction
  City: Agalas
  Country: Greece
Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Exterior Photography, Windows

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Keri has an incredible location on Zakynthos Island, being on a hill, every room in the house offers an unforgettable view of the sea.

Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Image 18 of 19
Ground floor plan

The project is aimed at creating a balance of traditions and modern trends. Therefore, local stone was chosen as the main material, the masonry of which is a unique relief of the facade, modern elements such as large floor-to-ceiling windows and white columns and beams complement and emphasize the architectural forms of the villa.

Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Column
Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Image 4 of 19

The structure of the villa is a reinforced concrete frame made of columns and beams, which are covered with natural local stones. We chose this construction technology to create large openings and enhance the impact of the incredible panoramic sea views on the interior space.

Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Villa Keri was inspired by the traditional architecture of Zakynthos. Local stone masonry has a relationship with the surrounding environment and represents a harmonious image in the landscape.

Villa Keri / LUCY LAGO architectural studio - Image 13 of 19

LUCY LAGO architectural studio
