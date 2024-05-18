WA House / ujizono architects

+ 15

Offices, Renovation • Kyoto, Japan Architects: ujizono architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 56 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Shohei Yoshida

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ADAL Corporation , Channel Originals Corporation , Kakudai Corporation , Maru-Asahi Lumber , Panasonic , SK Kaken , Writing Creation

Collaborators: Hirasan Corporation, Masanori Hirayama

City: Kyoto

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Plans for the renovation of a space that used to be a parking lot into offices. Kyoto has a long history of creating "mise-tana" and "machi-tana" to connect with the city, and it seems that the ground floor has always been regarded as a special place. In designing the building, we considered the continuity from the ground to connect the inside and outside of the building with the sidewalk so that the "openness and locality of the ground floor" would be connected.

The space is intended to connect spaces gently and segmentally without dividing people's places. The louver wall, which serves as an office and a place to welcome visitors, is designed to create a space that gently connects the earthen floor area and the office area without dividing them.

The louvers and top and bottom stile are elliptical in shape to create a flat expanse created from an even shape. The louvers and top and bottom stile are elliptical in shape to generate a flat expanse born from an idiosyncratic shape.

Since there was a request to build only with ordinary materials, the walls and The approach to the floor and the earthen floor are all washed out with a mixture of Nambu stone, and the ceiling is painted with EP on Japanese paper cloth. This kind of materiality created by human hands is an element of architecture that attracts people. We believe that the sense of materiality created by human hands is an element of architecture that attracts people's hearts.