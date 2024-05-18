Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
WA House / ujizono architects

WA House / ujizono architects - Windows, FacadeWA House / ujizono architects - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailWA House / ujizono architects - Image 4 of 20WA House / ujizono architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairWA House / ujizono architects - More Images+ 15

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  Architects: ujizono architects
  Area: 56
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Shohei Yoshida
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ADAL Corporation, Channel Originals Corporation, Kakudai Corporation, Maru-Asahi Lumber, Panasonic, SK Kaken, Writing Creation
  Collaborators: Hirasan Corporation, Masanori Hirayama
  City: Kyoto
  Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
WA House / ujizono architects - Windows, Facade
© Shohei Yoshida

Text description provided by the architects. Plans for the renovation of a space that used to be a parking lot into offices. Kyoto has a long history of creating "mise-tana" and "machi-tana" to connect with the city, and it seems that the ground floor has always been regarded as a special place. In designing the building, we considered the continuity from the ground to connect the inside and outside of the building with the sidewalk so that the "openness and locality of the ground floor" would be connected.

WA House / ujizono architects - Image 7 of 20
© Shohei Yoshida

The space is intended to connect spaces gently and segmentally without dividing people's places. The louver wall, which serves as an office and a place to welcome visitors, is designed to create a space that gently connects the earthen floor area and the office area without dividing them.

WA House / ujizono architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Shohei Yoshida
WA House / ujizono architects - Image 19 of 20
Plan
WA House / ujizono architects - Image 10 of 20
© Shohei Yoshida
WA House / ujizono architects - Image 4 of 20
© Shohei Yoshida

The louvers and top and bottom stile are elliptical in shape to create a flat expanse created from an even shape. The louvers and top and bottom stile are elliptical in shape to generate a flat expanse born from an idiosyncratic shape.

WA House / ujizono architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Shohei Yoshida
WA House / ujizono architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Shohei Yoshida
WA House / ujizono architects - Image 20 of 20
Section
WA House / ujizono architects - Image 15 of 20
© Shohei Yoshida

Since there was a request to build only with ordinary materials, the walls and The approach to the floor and the earthen floor are all washed out with a mixture of Nambu stone, and the ceiling is painted with EP on Japanese paper cloth. This kind of materiality created by human hands is an element of architecture that attracts people. We believe that the sense of materiality created by human hands is an element of architecture that attracts people's hearts.

WA House / ujizono architects - Exterior Photography
© Shohei Yoshida

Cite: "WA House / ujizono architects" 18 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016670/wa-house-ujizono-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

