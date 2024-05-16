Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten

Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Architecture, Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Partner Architect: Floor Arons
  • Design Team: Joost van Bergen, Jan Bart Bouwhuis, Evelien Kranstauber, Tjeerd Beemsterboer
  • Client: Stichting Cordaan, De Alliantie Ontwikkeling, Stischting Omega
  • Advisor Installations: VIAC
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans

Combining apartments with a care home in IJburg. It all proved possible on an impossible triangular plot. The project location is a long, triangular plot of land that the client, De Alliantie, was eager to develop. The site is part of the Haveneiland area in IJburg. The urban plan features compact blocks at the center of the island, which become more open and spacious towards the edges by the water. Part of the project location was designated for Marius Meijboom, a living-and-care home for children and adults with complex disabilities.

Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 7 of 28
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans
Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans

Additionally, space also needed to be created for apartments for the rental and purchase markets. Originally, the client was looking for an architect with prior experience in designing care homes. Due to our perseverance, we were allowed to compete in the selection that we subsequently won. The parents of the patients and the nursing staff at Marius Meijboom were very enthusiastic about our vision for the care home. We approached the project as a stepped massing, with three blocks increasing in height. The care home is the lowest of these steps, with the residential tower along the Pampuslaan marking its highest point.

Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 6 of 28
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans
Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

Expressive Balconies. The three buildings form a cohesive ensemble with a palette of speckled yellow brick intersected by horizontal concrete bands. These horizontal bands have a bamboo imprint that provides additional character. Because of the manner in which the concrete bands protrude from each building, an opportunity is also created for expressive balconies. The window frames are champagne-colored, and the V-shaped balconies of the residential tower along the Pampuslaan further contribute to the lively façade.

Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 4 of 28
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans

Tree-Shaped Columns. The fine point at one end of the care home has a terrace with glass balustrades that extend far out from the building envelope. This is supported by a series of multi-colored, tree-shaped columns, creating a welcoming landmark for the residents of the care home.

Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans

Participating in the Neighbourhood. The ground floor has been kept as transparent as possible, helping the care home to integrate into the neighborhood. The groups of houses above, with windows on the south side, can be shaded on sunny days.

Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans
Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Interior Photography
© Luuk Kramer, Sasa Danilovic, Janneke Hooymans

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Arons & Gelauff architecten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Baak 54 Apartments / Arons & Gelauff architecten" 16 May 2024. ArchDaily.

