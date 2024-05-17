Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners

Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners

Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 2 of 24Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeRaw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Interior Photography, Table, ChairRaw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsRaw House / Todot Architects and Partners - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea
  • Design Team: Lee Jae Jun
  • City: Yangpyeong-gun
  • Country: South Korea
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 2 of 24
© Jinbo Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the mountainside with a view of the ridge in the distance, and the mountain terrain in the front with the sun behind gives off a bright and colorful light that allows people to feel nature intact. The first thought the design team had when looking at the site was what the attitude of accepting nature as it is without damaging it would be, the attitude of living in nature, and what the architecture reflecting them would look like. The height difference of the site was more than two stories, and it accesses the road at the higher side, but the flat ground suitable for building a house was small. The site was barely big enough for a yard, and it was a hill.

© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jinbo Choi

Therefore, they appropriately cut and arranged spaces and yards, such as spaces with good views, spaces with relatively poor views, frequently used spaces, and spaces for guests, required by the owner accordingly. Through vertical and horizontal zoning, the living room, which is the husband's area, and the dining room and kitchen, which are the wife's areas, are separated on the second and first floors, respectively.

© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Windows
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 17 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jinbo Choi

The design team intended to have a sloping yard as it was by building concrete terrain on the boundary between the high and low sides of the site. It was to accept nature as much as possible. Pilotis were used to raise the building off the ground and place it in a straight line. After the design was completed, the lower sloping yard was filed up and leveled due to preparation work on a neighboring site. Therefore, the plan to utilize the piloti space was newly considered.

© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 24 of 24
Section 02
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jinbo Choi

In response, the massing on the second floor was raised in a crisscross pattern to avoid conflicting views and divide the yard. The crisscrossed layout divides the yard into four yards with different characteristics, making it the crown jewel of the house. The unusual views that are different depending on the direction set the tone for the house. It is possible to appreciate different vistas from every room in the house, while the house becomes the backdrop of all yards.

© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 19 of 24
Elevation 01
© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 9 of 24
© Jinbo Choi

The owner wanted to build a parking lot and a gate on the access yard later. The concrete terrain elevates the house and embraces the yard to become a facade. It was a method that considered the slope, and at the same time, it tried to capture the temporality replaced by natural materials by giving a feeling of raw materials. The wooden-structured house is placed on top of a strong artificial material, and the natural materials are embedded in the artificial terrain, which makes two physical properties self-sustaining.

© Jinbo Choi
Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners - Image 14 of 24
© Jinbo Choi

Project gallery

About this office
Todot Architects and Partners
Office

Cite: "Raw House / Todot Architects and Partners" 17 May 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags