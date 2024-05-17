Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
HUU TU House / Story Architecture

HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Image 2 of 31HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, HandrailHUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior PhotographyHUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior PhotographyHUU TU House / Story Architecture - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tuy Hòa, Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lonton Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Thành Đô
  • Lead Architect: Nguyễn Kava
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Lonton Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Huu Tu House project is a house located on the outskirts of Tuy Hoa City. The house serves an artist who lives alone, occasionally having friends visit to stay. The homeowner sold the apartment in the center of Tuy Hoa city and went to the suburbs to build a house to raise pets, plant trees to reduce urban stress and connect more with nature. 

HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography
© Lonton Studio
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Image 24 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Image 2 of 31
© Lonton Studio

A concept of relieving urban stress and connecting more with nature is developed in this project, starting from liberating the structural system of straight columns and square beams. Instead, the visible form is a circular cylindrical stone terrazzo block and a round wooden beam diagonally across the house, carrying the main load for the house. Creating an interesting configuration and bringing back the familiar look of Vietnamese wooden houses in the past

HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Lonton Studio
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Image 30 of 31
Section 03
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair
© Lonton Studio

The view from inside the house is also clear, as hollowing out the floor from the 3rd to 1st floor, combined with large glass panels, helps magnify the view from indoor locations to the outside. This form of visual release for the eyes reduces stress from within.

HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Lonton Studio
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Image 25 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed
© Lonton Studio

The roof is also hollowed out to create glass windows that bring light into the center of the house, making the house cheerful, lively, and full of energy. At the same time, the roof window in the 3rd-floor bedroom helps Homeowners view the night sky from their bed. Rustic materials, such as polished stone, wood, honeycomb, pillows, and typical Vietnamese local materials, create a familiar and somewhat nostalgic feeling for middle-aged homeowners.

HUU TU House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lonton Studio

Cite: "HUU TU House / Story Architecture" 17 May 2024. ArchDaily.

