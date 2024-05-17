HUU TU House / Story Architecture

+ 26

Houses • Tuy Hòa, Vietnam Architects: Story Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Lonton Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Thành Đô

Lead Architect: Nguyễn Kava

Participating Architects: Trần lê Trung, Phạm Như Hà Giang

Construction: Vinh Tài

Interior & Furniture: Anh Tiến

City: Tuy Hòa

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Huu Tu House project is a house located on the outskirts of Tuy Hoa City. The house serves an artist who lives alone, occasionally having friends visit to stay. The homeowner sold the apartment in the center of Tuy Hoa city and went to the suburbs to build a house to raise pets, plant trees to reduce urban stress and connect more with nature.

A concept of relieving urban stress and connecting more with nature is developed in this project, starting from liberating the structural system of straight columns and square beams. Instead, the visible form is a circular cylindrical stone terrazzo block and a round wooden beam diagonally across the house, carrying the main load for the house. Creating an interesting configuration and bringing back the familiar look of Vietnamese wooden houses in the past

The view from inside the house is also clear, as hollowing out the floor from the 3rd to 1st floor, combined with large glass panels, helps magnify the view from indoor locations to the outside. This form of visual release for the eyes reduces stress from within.

The roof is also hollowed out to create glass windows that bring light into the center of the house, making the house cheerful, lively, and full of energy. At the same time, the roof window in the 3rd-floor bedroom helps Homeowners view the night sky from their bed. Rustic materials, such as polished stone, wood, honeycomb, pillows, and typical Vietnamese local materials, create a familiar and somewhat nostalgic feeling for middle-aged homeowners.