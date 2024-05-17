Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects

+ 24

Design Team: Mohammad Mahdi Zamani, Hadi Ahmadi, Samar Asghari, Neda Feyzmand, Majid Izadyar

Presentation Team: Mohammad Mahdi Zamani, Samar Asghari

3 D Renders: Matin Hatam

Construction: Mahdi Mohammadi, Mohammad Mahdi Khoshnood

Mechanical Consultant: Hosseinali Rahmani

Electrical Consultant: Mohammad Khavaninzadeh

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential

Client: Mr. Shakeri

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. This project was referred to us at a time when its structure was based on a neoclassical design. The client’s request was to revise the design of the plans and facade in a modern style. This building has 5 residential units with an area of 330 square meters on each floor, one residential unit on the ground floor near the lobby, and three underground floors. According to the existing structure and the implementation of basement ramps in order to provide maximum parking on the mentioned floors, the common areas of the building include a sports space and a communal space with a movable roof on the roof and adjacent to the roof garden.

The implemented structure had imposed some restrictions on us, such as fixed columns, low floor height, and a 45° bevel on the facade. At the same time as changing the plan and achieving a better spatial order, our main idea was to design the facade; which, in addition to a general perception of simplicity in a context where the variety of colors, materials and redundant details have distorted the urban appearance; by referring to the principles of aesthetics, including proportions, scale, rhythm and balance of vertical and horizontal lines, we can achieve a static composition in general and at the same time dynamic in details.

The use of polished carved stone ingots that pass through the facade shell in the form of vertical louvers with a trapezoidal cross-section and enter into the main spaces, in addition to partially enclosing the more private spaces (guest room and terrace), reflects sunlight.

This wall in the section overlooking the eastern neighbor is very compact, preventing seeing and being seen, and in the section overlooking the southern neighbors, it is opened according to the need and provides the possibility of communication with the city and the outside. In other words, regarding the issue of light and privacy, instead of using common answers such as two moving skins, with the benefit of fixed stone elements, the facade is on the border of two skins.

Changing the cutting angle of the carved stone ingots in the arrangement of the shell creates various shadows and half-shadows at different times of the day, and their white and polished surface also plays a role in reflecting the sunlight inside. Also, the extension of stone ingots in the interior space and the combination with vertical mirrors by creating harmony of light, shadow, and reflection, in addition to deepening the facade, helps to create an illusion and poetic perception of the interior space.