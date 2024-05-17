Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Ali Haghighi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Avandad, Behran, Bendini, Bosch, Enzo, Rona
  • Lead Architects: Ali Haghighi
  • Design Team: Mohammad Mahdi Zamani, Hadi Ahmadi, Samar Asghari, Neda Feyzmand, Majid Izadyar
  • Presentation Team: Mohammad Mahdi Zamani, Samar Asghari
  • 3 D Renders: Matin Hatam
  • Construction: Mahdi Mohammadi, Mohammad Mahdi Khoshnood
  • Mechanical Consultant: Hosseinali Rahmani
  • Electrical Consultant: Mohammad Khavaninzadeh
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • Client: Mr. Shakeri
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi

Text description provided by the architects. This project was referred to us at a time when its structure was based on a neoclassical design. The client’s request was to revise the design of the plans and facade in a modern style. This building has 5 residential units with an area of 330 square meters on each floor, one residential unit on the ground floor near the lobby, and three underground floors. According to the existing structure and the implementation of basement ramps in order to provide maximum parking on the mentioned floors, the common areas of the building include a sports space and a communal space with a movable roof on the roof and adjacent to the roof garden.

Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Image 13 of 29
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Image 29 of 29
Isometric

The implemented structure had imposed some restrictions on us, such as fixed columns, low floor height, and a 45° bevel on the facade. At the same time as changing the plan and achieving a better spatial order, our main idea was to design the facade; which, in addition to a general perception of simplicity in a context where the variety of colors, materials and redundant details have distorted the urban appearance; by referring to the principles of aesthetics, including proportions, scale, rhythm and balance of vertical and horizontal lines, we can achieve a static composition in general and at the same time dynamic in details.

Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Image 6 of 29
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Image 23 of 29
Plan - Typical floor
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi

The use of polished carved stone ingots that pass through the facade shell in the form of vertical louvers with a trapezoidal cross-section and enter into the main spaces, in addition to partially enclosing the more private spaces (guest room and terrace), reflects sunlight.

Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Image 18 of 29
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi

This wall in the section overlooking the eastern neighbor is very compact, preventing seeing and being seen, and in the section overlooking the southern neighbors, it is opened according to the need and provides the possibility of communication with the city and the outside. In other words, regarding the issue of light and privacy, instead of using common answers such as two moving skins, with the benefit of fixed stone elements, the facade is on the border of two skins.

Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Image 25 of 29
Section A-A
Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi

Changing the cutting angle of the carved stone ingots in the arrangement of the shell creates various shadows and half-shadows at different times of the day, and their white and polished surface also plays a role in reflecting the sunlight inside. Also, the extension of stone ingots in the interior space and the combination with vertical mirrors by creating harmony of light, shadow, and reflection, in addition to deepening the facade, helps to create an illusion and poetic perception of the interior space.

Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio – Ali Haghighi

About this office
Ali Haghighi Architects
Office

Cite: "Sayeh Residential Building / Ali Haghighi Architects" 17 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016595/sayeh-residential-building-ali-haghighi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

