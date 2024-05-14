Media Library Ris Orangis / DE-SO

+ 6

Library • Ris-Orangis, France Architects: DE-SO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Hervé Abbadie

Lead Architects: Magali Lenoir, Céline Masson

Text description provided by the architects. In Ris Orangis, the new media library is located in a former Freyssinet hall whose major quality is its interior volume and its generous overhead lighting. The site is located in the Zac des DOCKS in RIS ORANGIS.

The new media library creates a cultural polarity energizing the life of the future district. The media library is located in a hall of high interior quality: a unitary, single-material space lit by overhead light.

The rehabilitation of the existing is cleverly inserted into it, taking advantage of the advantages of The existing one while retaining the original qualities.

Concerning the choice of materials, the reuse of bricks (including selective removal, cleaning, and re-installation), the choice of organically sourced insulation (hemp wool, linen, and cotton), and the use of raw earth partitions with an earth coating have made it possible to considerably reduce the carbon impact of the building.