World
Media Library Ris Orangis / DE-SO

Library
Ris-Orangis, France
  Architects: DE-SO
  Area: 480
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hervé Abbadie
  Lead Architects: Magali Lenoir, Céline Masson
Media Library Ris Orangis / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

Text description provided by the architects. In Ris Orangis, the new media library is located in a former Freyssinet hall whose major quality is its interior volume and its generous overhead lighting. The site is located in the Zac des DOCKS in RIS ORANGIS.

Media Library Ris Orangis / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hervé Abbadie

The new media library creates a cultural polarity energizing the life of the future district. The media library is located in a hall of high interior quality: a unitary, single-material space lit by overhead light.

Media Library Ris Orangis / DE-SO - Image 4 of 11
© Hervé Abbadie
The rehabilitation of the existing is cleverly inserted into it, taking advantage of the advantages of The existing one while retaining the original qualities.

Media Library Ris Orangis / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hervé Abbadie
Concerning the choice of materials, the reuse of bricks (including selective removal, cleaning, and re-installation), the choice of organically sourced insulation (hemp wool, linen, and cotton), and the use of raw earth partitions with an earth coating have made it possible to considerably reduce the carbon impact of the building.

© Hervé Abbadie

DE-SO
