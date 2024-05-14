Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

Save

TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeTOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, FacadeTOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Residential
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Image 6 of 20
© Satoshi Takae

Text description provided by the architects. This 15-story studio apartment is located in Shin Okachimachi, Tokyo. Having old market streets and artisan businesses scattered around, the area has been re-gaining its popularity today. As well as the charming presence of the historical scenes, the site is tightly surrounded by multistory post-war buildings and contemporary developments of apartment and office towers.

Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Interior Photography
© Satoshi Takae
Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Satoshi Takae
Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Satoshi Takae

Similar to the neighboring buildings, our project was to be built to the maximum spatial allowance in order to increase the rentable area, which resulted in housing forty eight studio apartment units. After a number of design studies with regulatory and contextual constraints, the fan shape emerged. The arc of the fan breaks the grid of the existing urban fabric and creates communally open space, a spatial respite from the sea of buildings around it.

Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Satoshi Takae

This arc side of the building serves as a balcony for each unit, not only on the ground level. The rigid frame system of the building structure is set back to allow the balconies to cantilever, allowing a flexible expression of their design. Informed by this system, zigzag exterior walls are introduced in the plan. This zigzag not only allows an effective emergency evacuation strategy but also acts as a privacy partition from the next door neighbor while creating visual freedom from the apartment immediately across the alley. Mechanical appliances are placed away from the balcony space to maximize the openness to the exterior. Each balcony is v-shaped, which contributes to a perceptual framing of the view outward while effectively capturing the spatial openness of the interior. Also, residents find the balcony as a flexible and adaptive platform of curation that offers visual exchange to life outside.

Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Satoshi Takae
Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Facade
© Satoshi Takae

The formal gestures that are born from the context and constraints give each unit not only efficient planning, but also unique directionality and frontality to the lives inside and outside.

Save this picture!
TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Satoshi Takae

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yuko Nagayama & Associates
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialJapan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialJapan
Cite: "TOPAZ Shinokachimachi Residential Building / Yuko Nagayama & Associates" 14 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016541/topaz-shinokachimachi-residential-building-yuko-nagayama-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags