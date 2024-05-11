Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects

Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Exterior Photography
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thailand
  • Contractor: Krishna Malakerd
  • Country: Thailand
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

Text description provided by the architects. Mae Rim House project was born from the family's aspiration to relocate from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok to the serene landscapes of Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai Province. Nestled on ancestral land adjacent to their old vacation home, the vision was to create a permanent residence provided with both urban-style comfort and a profound connection to nature. Designed to accommodate a family of four and incorporating the majority of household appliances and furniture from their previous Bangkok abode, this dwelling exceeds the typical size of a vacation home. The central challenge lay in striking a balance between urban-style comfort and a seamless integration with the natural surroundings—embracing fresh air, verdant trees, impressive mountain views, and the sound of the Mae Sa Stream.

Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Image 22 of 26
Plan
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

Architecturally, the two-story structure possesses an elongated silhouette placed on the hill. Its high-pitched roof slopes towards the edges of the upper floor slabs, maintaining a balanced proportion and avoiding an overscaled appearance. Internally, the house is divided into two wings, with a double-height atrium serving as the heart of the home—a space featuring a staircase and a connecting bridge at the center. Surrounded by lush forest and cooled by the mountain breeze, the central atrium is designed to be open on both sides to embrace the natural environment. The design facilitates cross ventilation, reducing the need for artificial cooling, as a single ceiling fan suffices to keep the entire area comfortably cool.

Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Image 24 of 26
Section
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

The southern wing of the house comprises two bedrooms, each offering views of the mountains and the Mae Sa stream. The ground floor serves as a bedroom for the elderly parents, while the upper floor hosts a master bedroom. Conversely, the northern wing features a guest bedroom on the first floor and an open lounge area on the second, seamlessly linked to the central atrium. This layout ensures privacy for each room while providing diverse, captivating natural vistas.

Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Image 10 of 26
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

With its steeply pitched roof, the second-floor area—housing the master bedroom and lounge—has the character of attic space, yet without the sense of discomfort associated with such confined spaces. This is achieved by creating balcony spaces, where the roof is cut and raised, enveloping the room on three sides and providing natural light and ventilation. Additionally, planters with trees enhance the ambiance, fostering a deeper connection to nature. 

Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Image 26 of 26
Section

The interior design speaks of continuity and sentimentality, with almost all furniture and appliances relocated from the family's previous home in Bangkok. Some pieces hold family memories, while others are owners’ collections from times spent living abroad. A Taupe color palette harmonizes seamlessly with both old and new furnishings, blending with the natural surroundings. In line with the homeowner's preferences, the lighting design refrains from direct downlights in favor of indirect illumination. Light bounces off the high-pitched ceiling, creating a soft, diffused glow that is further accentuated by wall-mounted and floor-standing lamps. This lighting scheme contributes to an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort throughout the residence.

Mae Rim House / WOS Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail, Forest
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

Project gallery

WOS Architects
Top #Tags