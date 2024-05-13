Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cotton Park / AIM Architecture

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 2 of 37Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 3 of 37Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 4 of 37Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Interior PhotographyCotton Park / AIM Architecture - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Architecture, Renovation
Changzhou, China
  • Architects: AIM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dirk Weiblen
  • Lead Architects: Wendy Saunders，Vincent de Graaf
  • Design Team Leader: Chris Cheng
  • Design Team: Emilio Wang Chen, Jin Kang, Jo Jiao, Laile Li, Luqian Lin, Zheng Wei
  • Visualization: Steve Do, Yan Jiao
  • Ff&E Team: Lili Cheng, Weisha Dai
  • Translation: Zheng Wei
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Dong Yuan Construction & Renovation Co., Ltd.
  • Structure Consultant: Bespoke
  • Climate Consultant: Paul de Vreede
  • Display Supplier: Yangyu Architectural Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Supplier: Shanghai Lemida Lighting Design & Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Changzhou
  • Country: China
Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. Changzhou, an ancient city with a history of more than 3,000 years, has reached over One Trillion in GDP since 2023. It has transformed into a captivating destination, embracing a more intimate city experience and prioritizing quality over quantity. This community project by Cotton Park is the regeneration of 4 oil tanks - a vision that aligns with our aspiration to bring urban spaces to life.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dirk Weiblen

Our goal was to breathe new life into the city and foster community engagement by establishing a place where people could gather. Simultaneously, we aimed to create a versatile place capable of hosting various cultural events and gatherings, enriching the local experience. The four tanks possess a distinctive quality due to their initial purpose, primarily designed to facilitate industrial processes rather than being centered around the human scale.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 12 of 37
© Dirk Weiblen
Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 13 of 37
© Dirk Weiblen

During our first site visit, a ray of sunlight gracefully descended from the top of the silos, casting a flawless ellipse of light on the stained walls. At that moment we realized that the essence of the project lies in preserving the tank walls and harnessing the ethereal lighting from above. This influenced our decision to preserve the existing architecture as much as possible, driven by both sustainability concerns and respect for the historical heritage of the local industry.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 4 of 37
© Dirk Weiblen
Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 6 of 37
© Dirk Weiblen

We chose to connect the four silos’ by carving a direct path through their center, curating a captivating journey, and enabling visitors to traverse all four tanks with their distinct program and along the way indulge in a diverse array of experiences. Placing a glass house in two of the silos enables visitors to experience the silo’s powerful internal character while creating a comfortable and controllable interior climate.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

The opening on the top of the silos creates natural air convection between the silos and the glass house, avoiding internal overheating problems that occur in the summer. Strategically integrating the heating and cooling infrastructure into the floors allows us to keep these industrial "churches" free from visible technology.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 3 of 37
© Dirk Weiblen
Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Image 2 of 37
© Dirk Weiblen

One silo is hardly touched and ‘un-programmed’. Letting the light, height, and its original power do its wonder, making it a pure extension of the park for people to enjoy.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Dirk Weiblen

Next to the steel of the silos, we introduced one other material, inspired by the canal. This material pays homage to the steel barges that transport red bricks, supporting China's burgeoning developments. Here, these bricks are employed in a straightforward stack, giving rise to a distinct inner realm within the restaurant silo. Adjacent to the curved inner walls, they form pathways for visitors to traverse, providing guidance and grounding the site within its surroundings.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Dirk Weiblen
Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Cutting the skin of the silo provided us with material to cover the walkway, reducing the need for new materials. This connection links tanks with the park, where a circular climbing structure and park-facing terraces enhance community engagement and attraction.

Cotton Park / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Project location

Address:Changzhou, China

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Cotton Park / AIM Architecture" 13 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016447/cotton-park-aim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

