World
Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti

Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Image 2 of 20Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairRamencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Table, ChairRamencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeRamencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Restaurant
Prague 1, Czech Republic
  • Architects: SOA Architekti
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Flusser
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HAY, Marset
Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Facade
© Studio Flusser

Text description provided by the architects. Ramencraft is more than just a restaurant; it's an architectural and gastronomic experience that bridges tradition with modernity, bringing a new dimension to Prague's restaurant industry.

Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Studio Flusser
Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Image 19 of 20
Plan

Located in the heart of Prague, the restaurant offers a unique fusion of Japanese culture, the gaming world of 8-bit graphics, and popular culture in its architectural design. This project stems from the investors' passion for Japanese culture while being fascinated by Japanese tradition and pop culture, which is evident throughout the restaurant's concept.

Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Image 2 of 20
© Studio Flusser

A key element of the graphic design is the use of pixels, which appear throughout the interior, including the tiles right at the entrance, depicting "Czezilla" as a representation of the Czech approach to the Japanese cultural phenomenon. This visual element is an original way to merge the gaming world with traditional Japanese culture, giving visitors the impression of being in an environment full of energy and fun.

Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Studio Flusser
Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography
© Studio Flusser

The highly contrasting combination of blue and bright red colors, intertwined throughout the interior, gives the restaurant dynamism and liveliness. These colors not only refresh the space but also emphasize the atmosphere of fast refreshments that the restaurant offers.

Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Studio Flusser

The concept of Ramencraft itself brings a new perspective to "fast food" ramen. Visitors can choose their favorite ramen variant at the counter and then find a place to sit. They can choose to sit in the front part of the restaurant among separate "booths" for undisturbed slurping of soup or in the back, where they immerse themselves in highly expressive graphics and experience the authentic world of Japanese gaming.

Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Studio Flusser

Project location

Address:Veleslavínova 59/3, Prague, Czech Republic

About this office
SOA Architekti
Office

Cite: "Ramencraft Restaurant / SOA Architekti" 30 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016435/ramencraft-soa-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

