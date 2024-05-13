Lasvit’s "Re/Creation" Emerges With Handcrafted Fused Glass of Various Textures and Forms

During Milan Design Week 2024, Lasvit presented its mastery in glassmaking and creative approach to design and architecture, with their latest installation "Re/Creation." Held at the Palazzo Isimbardi, the expert in hand-made glassmaking had various unique creations on display, leading with "Porta" as the centerpiece, conceived by Lasvit’s Art Director Maxim Velcovsky. The monumental piece highlighted the company’s expertise in using the fused glass furnace and its journey in redefining the relationship between glass and architecture.

"Re/Creation" emerged as a central attraction for visitors, offering a space for relaxation. Drawing inspiration from the fluidity of molten glass, the very title signifies a technique inherent in fused glass craftsmanship, where the material is allowed to organically flow into a predetermined shape guided by gravity. Within this tranquil setting, creatives were encouraged to unwind, fostering an environment conducive to rejuvenation and creative exploration.

Redefining Glass Artistry With Bohemian Tradition and Modernity

The bespoke glass design company is recognized for consistently crafting spatial and light experiences that are designed to elevate aesthetics and evoke profound emotions. By merging the tradition of Bohemian glass-making techniques with modernity, Lasvit's skill with fused glass surpasses that of traditional glassblowers, marking a transition between technologies. This fusion results in products that redefine traditional ideas of glass artistry.

The latest masterpiece—"Porta"—was crafted within Europe’s largest glass kiln and exemplifies Lasvit’s prowess in size, variability, precision, and creativity. Under Maxim Velcovsky’s guidance, Lasvit’s playfulness shines through in the combination of diverse shapes, textures, and motifs atop meticulously crafted matrices, forms, and molds. As Lasvit took over Palazzo Isimbardi with its display, it reaffirmed its position as a leader in material and glass technology.

Collaborative and Iconic Creations by Lasvit

Alongside the centerpiece in the Palazzo’s courtyard, Lasvit unveiled the "Nebula" collection from acclaimed Swedish architectural studio Claesson Koivisto Rune. Crafted using sophisticated techniques, this collection embodies the essence of Scandinavian design philosophy.

Lasvit further expanded its portfolio with "Bois de Cristal," a bespoke installation by the Company’s Senior Designer Maria Culenova. The piece intertwines folded plywood and copper layers to create a never-before-seen light effect, enhanced by textured fused glass. Additionally, Lasvit celebrated its iconic "Neverending Glory" series with a special limited edition, the La Scala pendant, reimagined in gold to pay homage to the opulent chandeliers of Milan’s famed opera house.