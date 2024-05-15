A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners

Save this picture! Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit. Image © Arch-Exist, Longmenshan Town · Woyun Platform, 2021

The A' Design Award and Competition was established to promote and recognize the best in design worldwide, in all creative disciplines. The award is aimed at designers, innovators and companies that wish to stand out and attract the attention of the media, editors and buyers. These aspects are especially important in the world of design, where millions of products and projects are launched, and often end up being swallowed up and not receiving due recognition. To address this, hundreds of projects are submitted every year with a focus on innovation, technology, design and creativity. It offers a chance for recognition, with the valuable curatorship of a renowned jury and the possibility of a successful international launch. The A' Design Award contains a series of public relations, advertising and marketing services to celebrate the success of its winners. In addition, and unlike other design awards, it is completely free of charge.

The Award has 100 main categories, including Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and some "Super Categories" such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architectural Design, and more. The winners for the 2023-2024 period were carefully evaluated by an internationally recognized jury panel, consisting of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who devoted great care and attention to detail during the voting process. Below, we present some of the winners of the 2023-2024 A' Design Award.

Nanbu Eye Gymnasium by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng

Skyline Bay Community Center by Ye Liren

Shenzhen Art Museum New Venue and Library North Branch by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design

Pottery Art Gallery Mixed Use Architecture by You Young Jae

One Line Studio Architectural Office by Tim Politis

CC House Residential Single Dwelling by Muhammed Naseem M

210 Bloor Multi Residential House by Babak Eslahjou

House D Living Space by Gangrong He

Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit

The Da House Private Residential by Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska

Fuwaku Residential by Shigetaka Mochizuki

Infinity Mobile Architecture by A.L.P.S.

In Between House by Seyedjalil Mousavi

Miscellaneous Woods Reception Center by Ya-Yuan Interior Design Service Co.

Saimyo Temple Religious Institution by Yuki Yamada

Sunopy Sun and Rain Protection For Walkways by Peter Kuczia

Brickell Business Commercial Building by Daniel de Amorim

The Sliced House by Yukihiro Nakagawa

16 The Moment Residential by Hosein Ebrahimzade

Field of Uncertainty Museum by Xuechen Chen