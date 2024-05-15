Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners

The A' Design Award and Competition was established to promote and recognize the best in design worldwide, in all creative disciplines. The award is aimed at designers, innovators and companies that wish to stand out and attract the attention of the media, editors and buyers. These aspects are especially important in the world of design, where millions of products and projects are launched, and often end up being swallowed up and not receiving due recognition. To address this, hundreds of projects are submitted every year with a focus on innovation, technology, design and creativity. It offers a chance for recognition, with the valuable curatorship of a renowned jury and the possibility of a successful international launch. The A' Design Award contains a series of public relations, advertising and marketing services to celebrate the success of its winners. In addition, and unlike other design awards, it is completely free of charge.

The Award has 100 main categories, including Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and some "Super Categories" such as Good Industrial DesignGood Architectural Design, and more. The winners for the 2023-2024 period were carefully evaluated by an internationally recognized jury panel, consisting of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who devoted great care and attention to detail during the voting process. Below, we present some of the winners of the 2023-2024 A' Design Award.

Nanbu Eye Gymnasium by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 8 of 21
Nanbu Eye Gymnasium by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng. Image © Dong Liang and Zhang Hongge, RAWVISION studio, 2023

Skyline Bay Community Center by Ye Liren

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 9 of 21
Skyline Bay Community Center by Ye Liren. Image © Shrimp Studio, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum New Venue and Library North Branch by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 10 of 21
Shenzhen Art Museum New Venue and Library North Branch by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design. Image © RAWVISION studio, Qiao Zhong

Pottery Art Gallery Mixed Use Architecture by You Young Jae

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 11 of 21
Pottery Art Gallery Mixed Use Architecture by You Young Jae. Image © Namgoong Sun

One Line Studio Architectural Office by Tim Politis

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 17 of 21
One Line Studio Architectural Office by Tim Politis. Image © Jess Blackwell, 2023

CC House Residential Single Dwelling by Muhammed Naseem M

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 16 of 21
CC House Residential Single Dwelling by Muhammed Naseem M. Image © Muhammed Naseem M, 2023

210 Bloor Multi Residential House by Babak Eslahjou

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 2 of 21
210 Bloor Multi Residential House by Babak Eslahjou. Image © Babak Eslahjou, 2023

House D Living Space by Gangrong He

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 3 of 21
House D Living Space by Gangrong He. Image © Gangrong He, 2023

Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 19 of 21
Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit. Image © Arch-Exist, Longmenshan Town · Woyun Platform, 2021

The Da House Private Residential by Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 4 of 21
The Da House Private Residential by Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska. Image © Jakub Certowicz, Da House, 2017

Fuwaku Residential by Shigetaka Mochizuki

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 20 of 21
Fuwaku Residential by Shigetaka Mochizuki. Image © Yasuo Hagiwara

Infinity Mobile Architecture by A.L.P.S.

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 5 of 21
Infinity Mobile Architecture by A.L.P.S.. Image © Jie Tang, 2023

In Between House by Seyedjalil Mousavi

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 18 of 21
In Between House by Seyedjalil Mousavi. Image © Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Miscellaneous Woods Reception Center by Ya-Yuan Interior Design Service Co.

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 7 of 21
Miscellaneous Woods Reception Center by Ya-Yuan Interior Design Service Co. Image © Ya-Yuan Interior Design Service Co.

Saimyo Temple Religious Institution by Yuki Yamada

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 21 of 21
Saimyo Temple Religious Institution by Yuki Yamada. Image © Senichiro Nogami

Sunopy Sun and Rain Protection For Walkways by Peter Kuczia

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 15 of 21
Sunopy Sun and Rain Protection For Walkways by Peter Kuczia. Image © Shapeslinestudio

Brickell Business Commercial Building by Daniel de Amorim

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 14 of 21
Brickell Business Commercial Building by Daniel de Amorim. Image © Fuel 3D

The Sliced House by Yukihiro Nakagawa

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 6 of 21
The Sliced House by Yukihiro Nakagawa. Image © Senichiro Nogami

16 The Moment Residential by Hosein Ebrahimzade

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 12 of 21
16 The Moment Residential by Hosein Ebrahimzade. Image © Deed Studio

Field of Uncertainty Museum by Xuechen Chen

A' Design Awards & Competition: 2023 - 2024 Period Winners - Image 13 of 21
Field of Uncertainty Museum by Xuechen Chen. Image © Xuechen Chen

