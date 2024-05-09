Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Retail Interiors
Qingpu District, China
  • Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu
  • Associate In Charge: Siyu Chen
  • Design Team: Greg Wu, Jinghan Li, Nicolas Fardet, Shuan Wu, Yinan Zhu
  • Ff&E Design And Procurement: Design Republic
  • General Contractor : Nantong Huaqiang Construction
  • City: Qingpu District
  • Country: China
Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. Four years after designing their first-ever flagship store in Shanghai, Neri&Hu again collaborates with Jisifang to create a duo of shops in the Panlong Tiandi development. The two adjacent spaces, one for Jisifang Boutique and the other for its sister brand Woven Moonlight, are each unique, yet share a common dialogue. Jisifang Boutique contains a wooden house, while Woven Moonlight is a concrete dwelling, each is tailored to its distinct brand identities and varying spatial requirements.

Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Windows
Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute

The design concept for the Jisifang Boutique is inspired by Laugier’s "Primitive Hut," said to be the fundamental prototype of all architecture. Stripped of decoration and style, the primitive hut establishes a relationship between humans and the natural world, providing both shelter and a connection to nature. This aligns with the brand’s ethos of linen material as the literal thread between daily life and nature.

Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Beam
Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Closet, Beam
Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute

The inserted wooden structure forms a spiritual space to dwell and inhabit but also serves as a very functional element for displaying products. White oak retains its natural grain and color, paired with handmade ceramic tiles on the floor, together these warm materials complement the textures of the linen products. The sloping roof above utilizes the full height of the space, for people to enjoy this spacious sanctuary, while the filtered light and framed views on the façade provide a gentle connection to the bustling retail street outside.

Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 18 of 20
Woven Moonlight Store. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
Woven Moonlight Store. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

For the sister brand, Woven Moonlight, Neri&Hu chose to create, a contrasting cave-like shelter made of concrete. As the wood-form textured concrete walls enclose the main display area, niches are carved out for display and lined with translucent linen curtains, with custom-built walnut cabinetry. The soft textiles, warm timber, and refined details are juxtaposed against the rough concrete. As visitors continue to walk through the space, the room opens to a double-pitch sloped ceiling with openings on the “roof” allowing light to pour in, and as the day progresses, the space and garments come alive with countless vivid expressions.

Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Woven Moonlight Store. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

In the case of both the wooden hut and the cave-dwelling, Neri&Hu is exploring the original space of our humanity, harkening a return to a more primitive state of being. Neri&Hu hopes that when people touch the linen fabric of Jisifang, their mood and spirit may transcend the urban environment, back to nature.

Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Project location

Address:Qingpu District, China

Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office" 09 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016360/jisifang-boutique-and-woven-moonlight-neri-and-hu-design-and-research-office> ISSN 0719-8884

