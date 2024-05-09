Jisifang Boutique & Woven Moonlight / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture! Jisifang Boutique . Image © Pedro Pegenaute

+ 15

Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu

Associate In Charge: Siyu Chen

Design Team: Greg Wu, Jinghan Li, Nicolas Fardet, Shuan Wu, Yinan Zhu

Ff&E Design And Procurement: Design Republic

General Contractor : Nantong Huaqiang Construction

City: Qingpu District

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Four years after designing their first-ever flagship store in Shanghai, Neri&Hu again collaborates with Jisifang to create a duo of shops in the Panlong Tiandi development. The two adjacent spaces, one for Jisifang Boutique and the other for its sister brand Woven Moonlight, are each unique, yet share a common dialogue. Jisifang Boutique contains a wooden house, while Woven Moonlight is a concrete dwelling, each is tailored to its distinct brand identities and varying spatial requirements.

The design concept for the Jisifang Boutique is inspired by Laugier’s "Primitive Hut," said to be the fundamental prototype of all architecture. Stripped of decoration and style, the primitive hut establishes a relationship between humans and the natural world, providing both shelter and a connection to nature. This aligns with the brand’s ethos of linen material as the literal thread between daily life and nature.

The inserted wooden structure forms a spiritual space to dwell and inhabit but also serves as a very functional element for displaying products. White oak retains its natural grain and color, paired with handmade ceramic tiles on the floor, together these warm materials complement the textures of the linen products. The sloping roof above utilizes the full height of the space, for people to enjoy this spacious sanctuary, while the filtered light and framed views on the façade provide a gentle connection to the bustling retail street outside.

For the sister brand, Woven Moonlight, Neri&Hu chose to create, a contrasting cave-like shelter made of concrete. As the wood-form textured concrete walls enclose the main display area, niches are carved out for display and lined with translucent linen curtains, with custom-built walnut cabinetry. The soft textiles, warm timber, and refined details are juxtaposed against the rough concrete. As visitors continue to walk through the space, the room opens to a double-pitch sloped ceiling with openings on the “roof” allowing light to pour in, and as the day progresses, the space and garments come alive with countless vivid expressions.

In the case of both the wooden hut and the cave-dwelling, Neri&Hu is exploring the original space of our humanity, harkening a return to a more primitive state of being. Neri&Hu hopes that when people touch the linen fabric of Jisifang, their mood and spirit may transcend the urban environment, back to nature.