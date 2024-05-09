SAMA Square Market / Tan Kwon Chong Architect

+ 18

Design Architect: Lam Chee Hau

C&S Engineers: VED Engineers Sdn Bhd

Country: Malaysia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. SAMA Square, situated in the bustling heart of Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, represents a paradigm shift in market and retail development, embodying the essence of unity and communal engagement. The name "SAMA SQUARE," meaning "togetherness," reflects its ethos of bringing people together to celebrate life through shopping, dining, leisure, and activities.

Comprising three distinct zones—the Main Market Building, Open Street People Plaza, and Retail Village—SAMA Square offers a diverse array of experiences tailored to meet the needs of residents and visitors alike. The project's design ethos revolves around maximizing the ground plane to create a layered experience of public plazas, markets, and retail spaces, promoting sustainable community interactions and enriching the urban fabric.

At the heart of SAMA Square lies the People's Plaza, a central hub that fosters social interaction and connectivity between the various elements of the project, including the food court, market, and retail village. With its comprehensive mix of amenities, including community markets, retail villages, and pocket gardens, SAMA Square aims to become a vibrant and inclusive space that serves as a pulsating heart of the community.

The market at SAMA Square transcends traditional experiences, offering freshness, variety, and innovation with its fashion wear, coffee roasteries, food courts, bakeries, and patisseries. Its design, featuring translucent facades and strategic lighting, creates an inviting ambiance that extends into the evening hours. The market's thoughtful planning includes modular stall designs, dedicated service lanes, ample loading bays, and layouts that support physical and online commerce, setting new standards for cleanliness, organization, and accessibility.

In conclusion, SAMA Square stands as a monument to community, vibrancy, and innovation in Setapak. Through its inclusive design, strategic planning, and commitment to fostering social connections, it inspires a new vision for urban living—a place where every day is a celebration of togetherness and community spirit.