Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. China
  5. Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+

Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+

Save

Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, BeamMarketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, KitchenMarketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 4 of 51Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 5 of 51Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hospitality Architecture, Public Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Qin Huang Dao Shi, China
  • Project Architect: JIN Yanlin
  • Interior Design: Chen Ying, CHEN Zhaoming, LIU Xiaoman, HE Yongxian, YANG Xinyue, YANG Shenghao
  • On Site Architects: CHEN Ying, HE Yongxian
  • Interior Construction Contractor: Zhongyu Sunshine (Beijing) Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Design General Contractor: Dalian Institute of Architectural Design&Research Co.,Ltd.
  • Ground Floor Area: 3,050 m2
  • Basement Floor Area: 1,615 m²
  • Clients: Qinhuangdao Tianxingjian Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd
  • General Contractor : Dalian Institute of Architectural Design&Research Co.,Ltd.
  • Furnishing Design: Shanghai Mingyi Space Design & Consulting Co.
  • City: Qin Huang Dao Shi
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 5 of 51
© Min Yang

Text description provided by the architects. The “Marketplace of North Coast” is situated on the north side of the public cluster in the southern part of this area. Aranya’s self-operated canteen and supermarket provide the park with affordable meals, fresh food, and daily groceries.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Min Yang
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 12 of 51
© Min Yang
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 42 of 51
Model 01

To minimize obstruction of sea views for residents in the apartment buildings on the west side and reduce mutual sight interference, the marketplace is designed as a flat, single-story structure without towering spaces. We envision this project as a miniature urban marketplace and have introduced the spatial organization of “indoor shops and plazas”. Initially, a series of small roofed structures with subtle size variations are scattered across the site to serve as distinctive stalls accommodating various businesses within the market.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Min Yang
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 9 of 51
© Shengliang Su

The outer perimeter of the marketplace features a continuous gallery with lower roofs, serving as a transition space between the marketplace and the park. Shops are designed with takeaway windows facing the gallery, and the gallery extends in a sinuous manner on the east side and northwest corner, creating three green courtyards surrounded by corridors.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 34 of 51
Section 01

The gallery not only forms a welcoming and continuous interface on a human scale, fostering a pleasant entry experience but also provides expansion space for outdoor setups during peak seasons and weekend markets.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Min Yang
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Shengliang Su

This spatial structure, while maintaining the topological relationships of traditional marketplaces, seamlessly integrates into the park environment on a miniaturized scale, to form a kind of clustered settlement space defined by scattered small tapered roof units. Following the logic of distinguishing spatial types, the construction system is also categorized into two systems: the concrete shear wall tapered roof units (for distinctive shops) and the steel frame structure with a flat roof (for public plazas and peripheric galleries). This juxtaposition of structural elements is leveraged to enhance the experiential quality of the spatial content.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Min Yang

The interior design for this marketplace aims to further augment the sensory experiential framework of the core concept under the dual juxtaposition logic of spaces and content between “shops” and “plazas”. In contrast to the everydayness of communal areas with horizontal expansion, the towering interiors of the shops, featuring skylights, establish a certain sublime atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 4 of 51
© Min Yang
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 25 of 51
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Image 36 of 51
Section 02

The unique colors, textures, and atmospheres set in each shop create a strong sense of discovery upon entering. In contrast to the everydayness of communal areas with horizontal expansion, the towering interiors of the shops, featuring skylights, establish a certain sublime atmosphere. The unique colors, textures, and atmospheres set in each shop create a strong sense of discovery upon entering. This construction of everyday consumption spectacle associates the daily meals and life vitality within the Aranya resort enclave with the experiential consumption community link of the mobile internet era.

Save this picture!
Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Shengliang Su

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:South Entrance Square of Aranya North Coast Park, South of Pu River Bridge, Changli, Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Z+
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Marketplace of North Coast Aranya / Atelier Z+" 12 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016244/marketplace-of-north-coast-aranya-atelier-z-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

阿那亚北岸市集 / 致正建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags