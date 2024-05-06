Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture

Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture

Save

Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Image 2 of 34Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Brick, FacadeMaranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Image 4 of 34Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMaranatha House / Bijl Architecture - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Neutral Bay, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Image 2 of 34
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Maranatha House, situated in Neutral Bay on the lower north shore of Sydney, is a study of layers - material layers, liminal layers, and site layers. It is about peeling back, exposing, renewing, and refining the spatial expression of a house with many histories.

Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Image 27 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Fence
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Glass
© Tom Ferguson

The original sandstone cottage “Suramma” was built in the late 1880s, with the area adjoining the north-east boundaries now known as Warringa Park. Subdivision in 1958 created the unusual site shape and battle-axe access, curtailing the legibility of the house from the street which extends to the present time. Since the 1920s, the cottage had been altered and extended on all sides, with the early 20th century framed eastern wing and brick entry foyer to the south included in the Contributory heritage listing with the local Council.

Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Image 34 of 34
Section

Presented with the existing dwelling, we were tasked with spatially unifying the house - making sense of its disparate spaces and creating better connections within the house, to its site and its surrounds. With strict heritage and planning controls to observe, and in acknowledging the site constraints, we extended the enclosed areas of the house by only a few square meters. The realised design is an exercise in examining every spatial connection and expression of the dwelling at its most fundamental level. Our design approach leans into art-like framing strategies, to address the brief and bring about functional flexibility, aesthetic delight and environmental performance. External and internal views are aligned and articulated, dissolving traditional floor plan limitations with minimal additional footprint.

Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Image 4 of 34
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Tom Ferguson

The floorplan accommodates a future adaptable living arrangement, passive and active energy efficiency installations, retention and refurbishment of the original sandstone, and a palette of simple materials that create a minimalist backdrop to the artworks and furnishings. Generous natural lighting is achieved via glazed, steel framed elements balancing heavy masonry walls, with a new stair void aside the impressive in situ artwork AES, fabricated in collaboration between artist, architect/designer, supplier, builder, and joiner. Decorative and indirect illuminations culminate in a dwelling that becomes an artwork in itself, coupled with sensitive landscaping that borrows from the neighboring park and existing elements.

Save this picture!
Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Tom Ferguson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bijl Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Maranatha House / Bijl Architecture" 06 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016190/maranatha-house-bijl-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags