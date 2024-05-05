Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects

House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamHouse in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior PhotographyHouse in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, TableHouse in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Image 5 of 47House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Devín, Slovakia
  • Architects: Plusminusarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maroš Fečík
  • Lead Architects: Maroš Fečík, Filip Kandravý
  • Collaboration: Katarína Rojková
  • Collaboration On The Building Solution: Createrra
  • Construction: Kontrakting stavebné montáže, Stav-zat
  • Construction Management: TCQ Management
  • City: Devín
  • Country: Slovakia
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography
© Maroš Fečík

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on the southwestern outskirts of Devín. The plot has a direct contact with the Devín forest, which together with the morphology of the terrain and the view of the castle was a defining element in the creation of the concept. The longitudinal elevation of the plot is 8.5m, transversely 4.2m.

House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Maroš Fečík
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Maroš Fečík

The house is set into the terrain to allow smooth access from the north side. The living area opens from southeast to southwest and extends seamlessly into the mature trees through the raised timber terraces. The feeling of living in the treetops is enhanced by the two-story extension of the living space in contact with the opposite wooded slope. The southwest terrace is complemented by a small pool with a tensioned water surface and industrial gratings steps leading to the landscaped garden. In its narrowest part is a sauna house.

House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Image 40 of 47
Axonometric

The ground floor living area consists of a kitchen, dining room, and living room with a fireplace. It is complemented by a guest room, hygiene, and technology areas. Following the entrance part of the house there is a shaded pergola for 3 cars and exterior storage.

House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Maroš Fečík
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table
© Maroš Fečík
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Image 36 of 47
Floor Plan
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Image 37 of 47
Floor Plan

The suspended gallery above the living room is a space for the children's room/bedrooms, bathroom, and an open-plan study. On the opposite side is a narrow terrace over the street with views of the castle. The concluding floor contains the parents' bedroom, ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a generous roof terrace facing the greenery. An airy steel staircase connects the house in height, terminating in a glazed exit to the viewing residence roof.

House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Shelving, Windows
© Maroš Fečík

The house is primarily oriented to the greenery on the south and west sides. The arrangement of window openings on the northern façade allows views of Devín Castle. The house is supported on concrete piles and reinforced concrete slabs. The above-ground part is a wooden structure from the Lignotrend system. The facade is ventilated and finished with cedar boards.

House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maroš Fečík
House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects - Image 25 of 47
© Maroš Fečík

Cite: "House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects" 05 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016165/house-in-devin-plusminusarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

