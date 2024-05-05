House in Devin / Plusminusarchitects

+ 42

Houses • Devín, Slovakia Architects: Plusminusarchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Maroš Fečík

Lead Architects: Maroš Fečík, Filip Kandravý

Collaboration: Katarína Rojková

Collaboration On The Building Solution: Createrra

Construction: Kontrakting stavebné montáže, Stav-zat

Construction Management: TCQ Management

City: Devín

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on the southwestern outskirts of Devín. The plot has a direct contact with the Devín forest, which together with the morphology of the terrain and the view of the castle was a defining element in the creation of the concept. The longitudinal elevation of the plot is 8.5m, transversely 4.2m.

The house is set into the terrain to allow smooth access from the north side. The living area opens from southeast to southwest and extends seamlessly into the mature trees through the raised timber terraces. The feeling of living in the treetops is enhanced by the two-story extension of the living space in contact with the opposite wooded slope. The southwest terrace is complemented by a small pool with a tensioned water surface and industrial gratings steps leading to the landscaped garden. In its narrowest part is a sauna house.

The ground floor living area consists of a kitchen, dining room, and living room with a fireplace. It is complemented by a guest room, hygiene, and technology areas. Following the entrance part of the house there is a shaded pergola for 3 cars and exterior storage.

The suspended gallery above the living room is a space for the children's room/bedrooms, bathroom, and an open-plan study. On the opposite side is a narrow terrace over the street with views of the castle. The concluding floor contains the parents' bedroom, ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a generous roof terrace facing the greenery. An airy steel staircase connects the house in height, terminating in a glazed exit to the viewing residence roof.

The house is primarily oriented to the greenery on the south and west sides. The arrangement of window openings on the northern façade allows views of Devín Castle. The house is supported on concrete piles and reinforced concrete slabs. The above-ground part is a wooden structure from the Lignotrend system. The facade is ventilated and finished with cedar boards.

