World
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio

© Andres Villota

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Wellbeing, Sustainability
Tumbaco, Ecuador
  Architects: Rama estudio
  Area: 2429 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Jag Estudio, Andres Villota
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Papel y Luz, Soroche de los Andes, Taller el laberinto
  Lead Architects: Carla Chávez, Carolina Rodas, Felipe Donoso
  Drawing: Jefferson Camacho
  Site Residence: María Laura Espinoza, Solange Núñez
  Intern: Kevin Soliz
  Laminated Wood: Madebu
  Glass And Screens: Rialpac
  Concrete: Cretum
  Modular Furniture And Closets: Micra
  Bahareque: Rama estudio
  Program: Housing + Therapeutic Center
  City: Tumbaco
  Country: Ecuador
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andres Villota

Ágape Colectivo is a therapeutic space for body and mind development. Ágape’s founder is a psychologist specializing in yoga and therapeutic theater who needed to expand her workplace. Ágape. Thus, a mixed-use building was designed to accommodate a larger area for multiple therapies and her residence on the upper floor. 

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 2 of 32
© Jag Estudio

As a first step, a setback rammed earth enclosure was built to keep cars out of the lot, creating a fully pedestrian space with natural landscaping inside.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jag Estudio
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 30 of 32
Exploded axonometric

Subsequently, the new timber and earth building embraces the center, featuring a transparent and permeable facade facing the central courtyard.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Jag Estudio
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 12 of 32
© Andres Villota
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 25 of 32
Plan - Ground floor

On the ground floor, public areas are situated, including a multipurpose room for yoga, theater, and concerts.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Deck, Beam
© Jag Estudio

The bathroom area is located at the center of the space, along with a therapeutic arts room for sculpture and painting. Upstairs, there is a complete apartment with a studio and balcony.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 11 of 32
© Jag Estudio

The structure of Ágape functions like a basket. Its main facade is composed of a sequence of slender triangles built with laminated wood beams. Once assembled on the ground, these triangles are mounted on a continuous metal strip with metal feet, separating the wooden structure from the ground.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Jag Estudio
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 15 of 32
© Jag Estudio

This not only helps preserve the bahareque walls and wood but also allows users to have an outward view while lying on the floor of the multipurpose room. We aim to make vernacular construction systems accessible.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Jag Estudio
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 31 of 32
Structural module

In this building, we achieve this by modernizing the bahareque construction process, using mortar projection guns with compressors, which allows for covering considerable areas with earth mix in less time and with better compression, while still maintaining artisanal craftsmanship for the finishing layer.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andres Villota

Special details and pieces are manually crafted by local artisans, including metal doorknobs, handles, ceramic and wooden sinks, carpentry, and rice paper.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 18 of 32
© Andres Villota
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 19 of 32
© Andres Villota

The landscape is designed to provide privacy and shade to the building, with a forest growing in the center of the lot featuring native trees and plants. Rainwater, shower water, and sink water are collected and filtered for garden irrigation.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Image 23 of 32
© Andres Villota

Blackwater is connected to a biodigester located in the backyard, disconnecting the building from the public sewage system. 

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Jag Estudio

The direct relationship between space and user was decisive in the choice of construction system, materials, ventilation, natural/artificial lighting, and building location on the lot.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andres Villota
Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jag Estudio

This building breathes through its earth walls, utilizing the facade structure as a lattice for sun and shade.  The main challenge was optimizing resources and minimizing impact when it came time to return to the earth.

Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Jag Estudio

Project location

Address: Tumbaco, Ecuador

Rama Estudio
Wood, Steel

Sports Architecture, Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing, Sustainability, Ecuador

Cite: "Ágape Productive Housing / Rama Estudio" 03 May 2024. ArchDaily.

