Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten

Architects: Berrel Kräutler Architekten
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Khoo Guo Jie
Lead Architects: Maurice Berrel
- Lead Team: Beatriz Morales de Setién
- Design Team: Jan Schöb
- General Constructing: TSF, Singapur
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kuster + Partner, Zürich
- Landscape Architecture: ORT AG für Landschaftsarchitektur
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: maaars
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Saturday Design, Singapur
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mettler + Partner AG Consulting, Zürich
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1984, the office building presents itself as a flat bungalow in the middle of a park-like landscape on the outskirts of Singapore.
A respectful approach to the existing building led to minimally invasive solutions. The square shape of the building was completed and optimized by extending the building envelope outwards.
The striking new canopy demarcates the new conference room, while glass walls create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor areas.