World
Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten

Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Embassy
Singapore
  • Lead Team: Beatriz Morales de Setién
  • Design Team: Jan Schöb
  • General Constructing: TSF, Singapur
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kuster + Partner, Zürich
  • Landscape Architecture: ORT AG für Landschaftsarchitektur
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: maaars
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Saturday Design, Singapur
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mettler + Partner AG Consulting, Zürich
  • Country: Singapore
Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Image 3 of 24
© Khoo Guo Jie
Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Image 7 of 24
© Khoo Guo Jie

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1984, the office building presents itself as a flat bungalow in the middle of a park-like landscape on the outskirts of Singapore.

Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Image 4 of 24
© Khoo Guo Jie
Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Image 22 of 24
Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade
© Khoo Guo Jie
Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Image 16 of 24
© Khoo Guo Jie

A respectful approach to the existing building led to minimally invasive solutions. The square shape of the building was completed and optimized by extending the building envelope outwards.

Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Image 8 of 24
© Khoo Guo Jie

The striking new canopy demarcates the new conference room, while glass walls create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor areas.

Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Khoo Guo Jie

Berrel Kräutler Architekten
