Swiss Embassy Singapore / Berrel Kräutler Architekten

+ 19

Lead Team: Beatriz Morales de Setién

Design Team: Jan Schöb

General Constructing: TSF, Singapur

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kuster + Partner, Zürich

Landscape Architecture: ORT AG für Landschaftsarchitektur

Engineering & Consulting > Other: maaars

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Saturday Design, Singapur

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mettler + Partner AG Consulting, Zürich

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1984, the office building presents itself as a flat bungalow in the middle of a park-like landscape on the outskirts of Singapore.

A respectful approach to the existing building led to minimally invasive solutions. The square shape of the building was completed and optimized by extending the building envelope outwards.

The striking new canopy demarcates the new conference room, while glass walls create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor areas.