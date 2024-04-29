Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. The Horizon Library / Protoscapes

The Horizon Library / Protoscapes

Save

The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Image 2 of 22The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, ChairThe Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, ShelvingThe Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Shelving, ChairThe Horizon Library / Protoscapes - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library
Hefei, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© LIN Yongchen

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled away from the bustling metropolis of Hefei, Anhui Province, the Horizon Library stands as an idyllic retreat for readers seeking solace in nature, storytelling, and imagination amongst the prairies of Dawei Village. The architecture embodies the concept of openness through its form, materiality, and ambiance, crafting an authentic respite from the busyness of urban life.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Image 7 of 22
© LIN Yongchen
Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Image 8 of 22
© LIN Yongchen

Conceived as a contemplative living room that hovers above the landscape, the library gathers its guests beneath its grand tree bookshelf to expand their perception of time and space, encouraging their imagination to wander towards the limitless horizon of the prairies. Whereas the first phase of the Dawei Revitalization Masterplan focused on refurbishing the two neighboring villages, the second phase aims to transform the prairies in between into a cultural nexus dedicated to nature, art, and performance.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© LIN Yongchen

Situated in the southeast corner of the masterplan, the site shares an edge with the enclosed hotel cluster, while surrounded on three sides by the picturesque countryside. Replacing a former farmhouse, the project re-envisions the site as a tranquil reading sanctuary that captures the expansive beauty of the prairies.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Exterior Photography
© LIN Yongchen

To open up the architecture towards the landscape, the library floors are longitudinally stacked along the fields, and splayed in a welcoming, open stance, embracing the horizon wholeheartedly. Two architecturally distinct volumes — a grounded, carved monolith and a hovering, transparent prism — stand as calibrated viewing frames to capture the breadth of the land and the expanse of the sky. Below, the monolith houses the lobby café and other support spaces on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Image 21 of 22
Section

A view corridor towards the prairies carves through the solid, drawing the pastoral charm of the surrounding fields inside. Visitors ascend to the prismatic volume above through the supporting core columns that house vertical circulation systems and essential service shafts. Minimizing the structure's footprint on the landscape, this clustered core arrangement effectively liberates the building's perimeter, dedicating it to the library's centerpiece: the Reading Room.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© LIN Yongchen

Projecting 4 meters outward on three sides, the Reading Room's cantilevered floorplate creates a panoramic veranda that seemingly levitates above the terrain. Within this column-free space, an expansive oak bookshelf winds its way around the building core and ascends towards the ceiling, reminiscent of an ancient tree, providing a haven for readers with distant views of the vista beyond. Each illuminated branch of the tree crown rhythmically pairs with a 2.2-meter-wide, double-glazed curtain wall unit, effectively outlining the spatial division for individual reading alcoves.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© LIN Yongchen
Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Shelving
© LIN Yongchen
Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Image 20 of 22
Plan - First and second floor

The bookshelf seamlessly integrates the mechanical ventilation and lighting systems into its poché spaces, while maintaining the interior's aesthetic coherence without compromising functionality. At its heart, a central aisle connects the perimeter alcoves to form a deep gathering space for intimate events. Above, mirror-finished stainless steel panels extend the bookshelves beyond the nominal ceiling, creating an illusion of infinite vertical space.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam, Facade
© LIN Yongchen

More than a repository of books, the Horizon Library stands as a cultural beacon on the Anhui prairies, poised to invigorate the cultural tapestry of the Dawei Village community and beyond. Positioned at the crossroads of tourist footfall and local life, it not only serves as a panoramic living room where visitors can slow down and revel in the expanse of the surrounding landscape but also as a learning hub for local villagers, potentially narrowing the educational divide in the rural area. This confluence of pathways reflects the library's intrinsic role as a communal nexus, fostering a dialogue between the tranquility of nature and the buzz of communal gathering.

Save this picture!
The Horizon Library / Protoscapes - Image 11 of 22
© LIN Yongchen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Motan Village, Dawei Town, Hefei City, Anhui Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Protoscapes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "The Horizon Library / Protoscapes" 29 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016008/the-horizon-library-protoscapes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags