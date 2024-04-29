The Horizon Library / Protoscapes

+ 17

Design Team: Huang Jinhui, Chan Pakkin, Qiu Bin, Lin Zhaoli, Lin Miaoting

Clients: Hefei Baohu District Rural Revitalization Investment

City: Hefei

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled away from the bustling metropolis of Hefei, Anhui Province, the Horizon Library stands as an idyllic retreat for readers seeking solace in nature, storytelling, and imagination amongst the prairies of Dawei Village. The architecture embodies the concept of openness through its form, materiality, and ambiance, crafting an authentic respite from the busyness of urban life.

Conceived as a contemplative living room that hovers above the landscape, the library gathers its guests beneath its grand tree bookshelf to expand their perception of time and space, encouraging their imagination to wander towards the limitless horizon of the prairies. Whereas the first phase of the Dawei Revitalization Masterplan focused on refurbishing the two neighboring villages, the second phase aims to transform the prairies in between into a cultural nexus dedicated to nature, art, and performance.

Situated in the southeast corner of the masterplan, the site shares an edge with the enclosed hotel cluster, while surrounded on three sides by the picturesque countryside. Replacing a former farmhouse, the project re-envisions the site as a tranquil reading sanctuary that captures the expansive beauty of the prairies.

To open up the architecture towards the landscape, the library floors are longitudinally stacked along the fields, and splayed in a welcoming, open stance, embracing the horizon wholeheartedly. Two architecturally distinct volumes — a grounded, carved monolith and a hovering, transparent prism — stand as calibrated viewing frames to capture the breadth of the land and the expanse of the sky. Below, the monolith houses the lobby café and other support spaces on the ground floor.

A view corridor towards the prairies carves through the solid, drawing the pastoral charm of the surrounding fields inside. Visitors ascend to the prismatic volume above through the supporting core columns that house vertical circulation systems and essential service shafts. Minimizing the structure's footprint on the landscape, this clustered core arrangement effectively liberates the building's perimeter, dedicating it to the library's centerpiece: the Reading Room.

Projecting 4 meters outward on three sides, the Reading Room's cantilevered floorplate creates a panoramic veranda that seemingly levitates above the terrain. Within this column-free space, an expansive oak bookshelf winds its way around the building core and ascends towards the ceiling, reminiscent of an ancient tree, providing a haven for readers with distant views of the vista beyond. Each illuminated branch of the tree crown rhythmically pairs with a 2.2-meter-wide, double-glazed curtain wall unit, effectively outlining the spatial division for individual reading alcoves.

The bookshelf seamlessly integrates the mechanical ventilation and lighting systems into its poché spaces, while maintaining the interior's aesthetic coherence without compromising functionality. At its heart, a central aisle connects the perimeter alcoves to form a deep gathering space for intimate events. Above, mirror-finished stainless steel panels extend the bookshelves beyond the nominal ceiling, creating an illusion of infinite vertical space.

More than a repository of books, the Horizon Library stands as a cultural beacon on the Anhui prairies, poised to invigorate the cultural tapestry of the Dawei Village community and beyond. Positioned at the crossroads of tourist footfall and local life, it not only serves as a panoramic living room where visitors can slow down and revel in the expanse of the surrounding landscape but also as a learning hub for local villagers, potentially narrowing the educational divide in the rural area. This confluence of pathways reflects the library's intrinsic role as a communal nexus, fostering a dialogue between the tranquility of nature and the buzz of communal gathering.