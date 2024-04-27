Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers

Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Ross Honeysett

Houses
Lavender Bay, Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a steeply sloping site along a street characterized by a continuous sandstone retaining wall.

Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Neil Durbach
Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub
© Luc Remond

A two-storey stone base forms a plinth for the third-storey living area, which overlooks the harbour. The living area is roofed by an improbably delicate structure that floats on top of the stone base - with a cloud-like ceiling that reflects the geometries of the bridge and opera house.

Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ross Honeysett
Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers - Image 11 of 15
© Luc Remond

A series of pocket gardens are loosely linked through and around the house by a sinuous circuit of pathways.

Lavender Bay House / Durbach Block Jaggers - Interior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Luc Remond

Durbach Block Jaggers
