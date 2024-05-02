Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital

Save this picture! Downtown Tijuana . Image © Fernando Cebreros | Shutterstock

The U.S.-Mexico border is a region of vast historical, cultural, and economic significance, where cities of fundamental importance to North America have emerged. Tijuana—located in northeastern Mexico—, is one of these cities. Since its earliest beginnings in the 18th century, it has experienced exponential urban growth, closely linked to its northern neighbor, San Diego. Understanding Tijuana in its entirety is only possible by mentioning this connection. For this reason, along with San Diego, it was selected as the World Design Capital 2024, celebrating the interaction and cultural exchange between the two cities.

Historically, the city has been a melting pot of nuances reflected in its urban landscape. Examples such as the Tijuana Cultural Center, designed by Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and Manuel Rosen, show the city's search for a modern style. In parallel, the OTAY Cross Border Xpress Building illustrates the relationship between countries in a complex whose architectural program spans both sides of the border. Additionally, contemporary projects contribute to developing a new stage in the city's life by creating public spaces.

Read on to discover 9 of Tijuana's architectural highlights. From the urban development symbolized by Xicoténcatl Park to the iconic Tijuana Cultural Center, this city offers interesting spots to explore and immerse oneself in its urban fabric.

Tijuana Monumental Arch / Leodegario Silva López, Edgar Iván Rodríguez Llerenas and Moisés López Smith

Agua Caliente Casino Tower / Wayne McAllister

