World
  Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital

The U.S.-Mexico border is a region of vast historical, cultural, and economic significance, where cities of fundamental importance to North America have emerged. Tijuana—located in northeastern Mexico—, is one of these cities. Since its earliest beginnings in the 18th century, it has experienced exponential urban growth, closely linked to its northern neighbor, San Diego. Understanding Tijuana in its entirety is only possible by mentioning this connection. For this reason, along with San Diego, it was selected as the World Design Capital 2024, celebrating the interaction and cultural exchange between the two cities.

Historically, the city has been a melting pot of nuances reflected in its urban landscape. Examples such as the Tijuana Cultural Center, designed by Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and Manuel Rosen, show the city's search for a modern style. In parallel, the OTAY Cross Border Xpress Building illustrates the relationship between countries in a complex whose architectural program spans both sides of the border. Additionally, contemporary projects contribute to developing a new stage in the city's life by creating public spaces.

Read on to discover 9 of Tijuana's architectural highlights. From the urban development symbolized by Xicoténcatl Park to the iconic Tijuana Cultural Center, this city offers interesting spots to explore and immerse oneself in its urban fabric.

Tijuana Cultural Center / Pedro Ramírez Vázquez + Manuel Rosen Morrison

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 2 of 10
Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT). Image © cuartooscuro

Casa de las Ideas Library / CROstudio

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 3 of 10
Casa de las Ideas Library / CROstudio. Image Courtesy of CROstudio

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 4 of 10
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital. Image © Rafael Gamo

OTAY Cross Border Xpress / LEGORRETA

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 5 of 10
OTAY Cross Border Xpress / LEGORRETA. Image © David Harrison

Santa Fe II Cultural and Sports Center / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 6 of 10
Santa Fe II Cultural and Sports Center / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica. Image © Javier Caro

Learning Center / Sebastian Mariscal Studio

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 7 of 10
Learning Center / Sebastian Mariscal Studio. Image © Rebecca Wilson

Tijuana Mexico Temple / CRSA Architecture

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 8 of 10
Tijuana Mexico Temple. Image © Isai Armenta | Wikimedia Commons

Tijuana Monumental Arch / Leodegario Silva López, Edgar Iván Rodríguez Llerenas and Moisés López Smith

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 9 of 10
Tijuana Monumental Arch. Image © Alen Ištoković | Wikimedia Commons

Agua Caliente Casino Tower / Wayne McAllister

Tijuana City Guide: 9 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 10 of 10
Agua Caliente Casino Tower. Image © Bajamisionero | Wikimedia Commons

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Enrique Tovar
