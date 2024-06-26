Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects

+ 13

Apartments • Santa Comba Dão, Portugal
Architects: MJARC Arquitectos

Area: 4000 m²

Year: 2024

Manufacturers: Technal Porcelanosa Grupo, VMZINK, moso-bamboo

Lead Architects: Maria João Andrade and Ricardo Cordeiro

Landscape Architects: Gonçalo Reis Torrado

Acoustics Consultants: Ambiteste

Structure Engineers: Ambiestudos

City: Santa Comba Dão

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. MJARC Arquitetos was invited to rehabilitate a building that has punctuated the landscape of Santa Comba Dão for more than 20 years. The rehabilitation of this building aims to preserve the existing building rather than simply demolishing it and starting over. The design team and developers decided to achieve an ambitious goal: to reuse the existing building as much as possible and establish a new, high quality standard in the adaptive reuse of the building.

The objective to be achieved is to maintain more than 90% of the original structure (beams, columns and slabs) and 75% of the original core, resulting in embodied carbon savings.

This residential building will have 4 floors above ground and will consist of 28 apartments with types ranging from T2 to T3. Located on the slope of the Dão River, it will offer a panoramic view of the surrounding área.

The facade of the building is made of Bamboo wood from responsible forests with international LEED, BREEAM and FSC certification.

The building's zinc roof allows the creation of shading areas in the terrace areas, reinforcing the horizontality of the building.