Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects

Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects

Save

Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, WindowsRiverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Image 3 of 18Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRiverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, WindowsRiverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Santa Comba Dão, Portugal
  • Architects: MJARC Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Technal, Porcelanosa Grupo, VMZINK , moso-bamboo
  • Lead Architects: Maria João Andrade and Ricardo Cordeiro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Garcês

Text description provided by the architects. MJARC Arquitetos was invited to rehabilitate a building that has punctuated the landscape of Santa Comba Dão for more than 20 years. The rehabilitation of this building aims to preserve the existing building rather than simply demolishing it and starting over. The design team and developers decided to achieve an ambitious goal: to reuse the existing building as much as possible and establish a new, high quality standard in the adaptive reuse of the building.

Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Garcês
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Image 14 of 18
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Garcês

The objective to be achieved is to maintain more than 90% of the original structure (beams, columns and slabs) and 75% of the original core, resulting in embodied carbon savings.

Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Image 3 of 18
© Garcês

This residential building will have 4 floors above ground and will consist of 28 apartments with types ranging from T2 to T3. Located on the slope of the Dão River, it will offer a panoramic view of the surrounding área.

Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Image 18 of 18
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Garcês
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Image 16 of 18
Elevation

The facade of the building is made of Bamboo wood from responsible forests with international LEED, BREEAM and FSC certification.

Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Garcês
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Image 15 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Garcês

The building's zinc roof allows the creation of shading areas in the terrace areas, reinforcing the horizontality of the building.

Save this picture!
Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Garcês

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santa Comba Dão, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MJARC Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "Riverside Condominium / MJARC Arquitects" [Condomínio Riverside / MJARC Arquitectos] 26 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015971/riverside-condominium-mjarc-arquitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags