  Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Retail
Saudi Arabia
  • Design Team: Nicola Maniero, Derin Kinacigil, Juan Franco, Hannah Appelgren, Tania Utomo, Ludovica Cirillo, Aris Kafantaris, Paolo Danesi, Tran Huy Vu Nguyen, Carmen Kong
  • Accumulation: Mott McDonald
  • Cooperation: AKT II
  • Facility Consultants: Hilson Moran
  • Lighting Consultants: Hilson Moran
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 2 of 48
© Nicola Maniero

Text description provided by the architects. Our design approach for the Ummahat AlShaykh island project, situated in the Red Sea, was deeply rooted in the site's unique characteristics, fostering a philosophy of seamless integration with the surrounding landscape. Despite the challenges presented by the delicate environment, our site-specific approach guided us in crafting low, horizontally oriented Land Villas with gently curved roofs mirroring the natural sand dunes. This design not only ensures guest privacy but also harmonizes with the island's topography, minimizing sand infill and preserving its natural shape.

Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 9 of 48
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 26 of 48
Coral Villas - Plan
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 3 of 48
© Nicola Maniero
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 31 of 48
Coral Villas - Elevations

The arrangement of buildings on the land follows the natural profile and geometry of the shoreline, incorporating curved organic shapes to blend harmoniously with the desert landscape. Inspired by the rich coral life within the island's oceans, our design for the offshore sea villas features a spiral volume emerging gracefully from the sea, offering unobstructed views of the ocean landscape. All structures, including hotel facilities, embrace a coral and dune-shaped plan, reflecting our commitment to integrating architecture with its environment.

Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 10 of 48
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 48
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

In terms of material selection, we aimed to minimize the use of concrete and instead employed prefabrication systems, primarily incorporating wood and clay plaster to infuse warmth and tenderness into the architecture. Spruce wood, selected for its durability in a highly saline environment, complements clay plaster, which reflects the patterns of sand dunes and natural weathering processes, thereby emphasizing the buildings' connection to nature.

Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Nicola Maniero
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Nicola Maniero
Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 24 of 48
Dune Villa - Elevations

The roofs are clad with natural cedar wood shingles, renowned for their natural beauty and resilience against harsh weather conditions. Our design ethos embodies a holistic approach to architecture, seamlessly merging with the environment while prioritizing sustainability and durability.

Ummahat 9-3 Hotel, Café and Restaurant / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 7 of 48
© Nicola Maniero

Project location

Address:, Saudi Arabia

Kengo Kuma & Associates
