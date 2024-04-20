Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
B/W Residence / ACA Architects

B/W Residence / ACA Architects

Houses
Khet Bang Khen, Thailand
B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Image 6 of 24
© Wathan studio, Propster

“Distinct – Discrete – Delicate”. These are the defining characteristics of this house. The project was constructed from the framework of an original house situated on a 3,200 sqm—plot of land. The owners consulted with us on what could be done with the existing house. They’re looking for a home that exuded modern character, spaciousness, and high privacy.

B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Facade
© Wathan studio, Propster
B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Image 16 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Wathan studio, Propster

We conducted a survey of the original house structure and proposed a design approach by keeping the existing foundation as much as possible and expanding more area with new additional structures, including a living room, a master bedroom, and a parking garage.

B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Wathan studio, Propster
B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Image 21 of 24
Sections

The design concept explores the proportions of walls, each with a different width, length, and height, defining spaces and creating a unique atmosphere that embraces the openness of the interior. It seamlessly connects with the garden and outdoor swimming pool but still maintains a high level of privacy from the outside view.

B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Exterior Photography
© Wathan studio, Propster
B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows
© Wathan studio, Propster

In terms of material selection, due to the fact that the owner grew up in a house with mostly warm-colored wood components, resulting in a desire for a departure from that look. Therefore, this home was designed differently by incorporating modern materials such as aluminum screens, steel, and glass in monochromatic tone and dark-colored wood. We arranged these materials and designed details to create a feeling of lightness to contrast against the solid and void composition of the building, giving the home a modern appearance and creating interesting spaces in a timeless design to align with the lifestyle and preferences of the homeowners.

B/W Residence / ACA Architects - Image 15 of 24
© Wathan studio, Propster

ACA Architects
