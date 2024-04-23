"True Cost" Exhibition at Milan Design Week Portrays Environmental Cost of Construction Industry

Save this picture! A visitor views the ‘True Cost’ video projection in the Swatchbox Milan Exhibition. Image Courtesy of Swatchbox

Milan Design Week rarely fails to deliver on compelling showcases of design and innovation.

One of the exhibitions this year, created by Swatchbox, conveys the “true cost” of traditional approaches to construction. The sample platform founded by architects to provide sustainable sampling methods to the design community launched its thought-provoking showcase at the heart of the Brera Design District in Milan.

The exhibit boldly confronts the issue of wastefulness inherent in traditional construction practices. Installed inside an office in Brera that is ordinarily occupied by a Milan architecture firm, the exhibit displays a large pile of construction materials typically destined for landfill. The materials are meticulously arranged to showcase the sheer volume of waste generated by the design community.

At first glance, the display is visually striking, with a dramatic pile of samples, boxes, and other construction materials positioned in the heart of what is ordinarily a busy architecture firm. Projected onto the wall are scenes of vast landfill sites while the room is filled with the sound of roaring landfill vehicles and crunching plastics.

The message is a disquieting plea for dialogue among designers, architects, and industry professionals about the urgent need for more sustainable construction practices. "We wanted to create a space that not only captivates the eye but also challenges the status quo," explains Isabella Maiocchi, Regional Manager at Swatchbox. "The traditional approach to construction is undeniably wasteful, and it's imperative that we, as an industry, acknowledge and address this issue."

The exhibit serves as a wake-up call for the design community, highlighting the environmental impact of traditional practices and the urgency of embracing sustainable alternatives. As visitors are immersed in the display of landfill-bound materials, they are confronted with questions about the lifecycle of materials, the ethics of consumption, and the role of designers in shaping a more sustainable future.

This exhibit is a testament to the power of design to spark meaningful conversations and drive positive change. It's a reminder that we must rethink our approach to the entire construction process and prioritize sustainability in every aspect of our work. —Marco Castiglioni, Senior Project Architect at Il Prisma.

To add to the authenticity of the exhibition, Swatchbox sourced real examples of material waste from collaborating architecture practices in Milan, including GBPA Architects, Genius Loci Architettura, Park Associati, Cino Zucchi Architetti, and Coima Image. The materials on display in the exhibition were pulled directly from each architecture practice’s offices.

“When we first heard of the Swatchbox exhibition that would draw attention to the unnecessary waste generated by construction, we knew we wanted to collaborate,” said Dora Renzulli of GBPA Architects. “The sheer volume of materials that firms like ours work with every month is difficult to grasp until you see it in person.”

In addition to raising awareness, Swatchbox hopes that the exhibit will inspire concrete action within the industry. Through a doorway on the opposite side of the display is a curated "Sample Gallery" of materials that are available to architects and designers via sustainable methods. In stark contrast to the darkened display of landfill materials, the Gallery is light, airy, and filled with the sounds of nature, communicating the potential impact of proper stewardship and utilization of samples as part of a sustainable building lifecycle.

By showcasing innovative solutions and alternatives to traditional sampling methods, Swatchbox aims to empower designers and architects to make more informed and sustainable choices in their projects.

"We believe that sustainability should not be seen as an obstacle, but as an opportunity for innovation and creativity," says Maiocchi. "Our exhibit challenges the design community to think differently and embrace sustainable sampling as a catalyst for positive change throughout the entire construction lifecycle."

The Swatchbox Milan exhibition serves as a compelling reminder of the immense potential for design to drive environmental stewardship and underscores the collective responsibility of the industry to embrace sustainability wholeheartedly. In a world where every sustainable decision counts, Swatchbox proposes that the decisions are within our grasp now more than ever.

Swatchbox is a global platform made for architects and designers to sample sustainably. Founded by architects in the US in 2018 and established in Europe in 2021, it provides both fast and sustainable discovery and delivery of material samples to architects and designers.

The next Swatchbox exhibition will take place in London on 23-25 May as part of Clerkenwell Design Week.

