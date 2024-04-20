One At Palm Residential Building / SOMA

+ 14

Principal Architect: Michel Abboud

Client: Omniyat

Key Staff: Wissam Salameh, Fady Stephan, Steven Townsend, Kamil Czarnecki, Elise Shebaya, Mira Naji, Dan Rapaport

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. One at Palm will rise at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s artificial archipelagos. It consists of 90 exclusive residences, ranging from 270 to 2,000 sqm. The project proposes a new standard of living through its unique design based on the culture in which it is set. The project takes full advantage of the panoramic views of the Palm to the North and the Dubai Marina to the South, while simultaneously providing a sense of arrival and iconography for the entrance to both the project and the entire island.

The residences are arranged methodically through an extensive process of adjacency and view studies in order to achieve unobstructed, plunging views while maintaining the privacy of each residence. Unlike any other offer in the region, One at Palm gives each unit its own private garden terrace as well as views both across the Palm to the North and across the Marina to the South. This is not only an unprecedented interior and exterior environment but creates quite literally a transparent building.

In order to achieve this innovative layout, all disciplines were involved at an early stage in the project. A team of culturally diverse and globally renowned designers was pulled together to ensure a cohesive, luxurious living environment for every single resident. The team consisted of US-based architects and lighting designers, Japanese interior designers, Lebanese landscape architects, and Dubai-based developers. The design of the building is centered on residences, which are pushed and pulled across each level to create private outdoor space for every residence, proportional to the size of the unit. Although balconies are utilized, the design methodology allows for the creation of several true open terraces, maintaining unobstructed, plunging views for the majority of the residents. The structure, though a simple column and concrete slab structure at its core, uses an innovative system of post-tensioned beams to push the limits of cantilevering. The residents directly benefit from this innovative structural system as it offers not only private outdoor spaces and cantilevered enclosed living spaces but consistent ceiling heights throughout all the units as well. State-of-the-art world-class amenities are available to the residents, such as a private jetty, beach club, outdoor garden, pool, and cigar lounge.

Its iconic outdoor private terraces were a feature uncommon in the region because typical outdoor spaces are usually neither usable nor private enough for their climatic and cultural context. One at Palm stood out as a new paradigm for luxury living in the region. The collaboration between the architect, landscape architect, interior designer, and engineer resulted in beautiful, private outdoor terraces that can be used year-round comfortably. In the desert- there is no greater luxury.

Terraces - Upon its completion, One at Palm broke the record of the most expensive real estate in the Arab world. The luxury features included within each unit are an expansive double-height terrace with a pool and flowing view. With a pool for each apartment and three common area pools for residents and their guests, the design achieves a record-breaking number of 93 pools within a single residential building. Not only is One at Palm record-breaking in luxury and price but also in structural engineering. Each floor cantilevers 7 meters out on all sides, with only 20 columns in the entire building.

Apartment Types - The collaboration between the architect and the interior designer resulted in a beautiful and elegant set of apartment designs. From the first floor’s smaller units to the higher-level penthouse, every detail is carefully crafted to offer maximum comfort and luxury. Conceived from the inside out, the driving force of One at Palm was to craft a bespoke interior space suited to the lavish lifestyle of its residents, with an emphasis on seamless indoor and outdoor living.

Amenities - One at Palm set a precedent for luxury residential Palm living on the beach with a large offering of private amenities for residents and their guests, usually only found at 5-star resorts. Its iconic design marks the entrance of Palm Jumeirah and has proved to attract new activity and real estate on Palm Island, which developers initially struggled to find success in. No luxury was spared when it came to the design and the amenities offered to the residents. The residential development of One at Palm includes an outdoor pool, indoor pool, children’s pool, beach, sauna and fitness center, spa, hair salon, cigar lounge, and marina for boats and yachts.