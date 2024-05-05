Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects

PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Cadence Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  697
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shamanth Patil
  • Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajasekaran
  • Design Team: Sonali Gupta, Dharma Teja, Saloni Choraria
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects - Image 3 of 10

Text description provided by the architects. The east-facing plot measuring 2400 sq ft is part of a dense residential neighborhood in Bangalore. Facing a busy road, the site had a steep gradient along its depth.

PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Windows
PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Windows

The client's brief required us to design a multi-generational home with five bedrooms. The architectural intent was to carve out volumes and intersperse the client's requirements with spatial voids, gardens, and terraces.

PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade

The resultant juxtapositions of program, space, and landscape create a pleasurable ambiance. Patterns, traditional and modern, come together to not only weave spaces on the inside but also punctuate the outside.

PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room

