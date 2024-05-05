PATTERN LAND / Cadence Architects

+ 5

Houses • Bengaluru, India Architects: Cadence Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 697 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Shamanth Patil

Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajasekaran

Design Team: Sonali Gupta, Dharma Teja, Saloni Choraria

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The east-facing plot measuring 2400 sq ft is part of a dense residential neighborhood in Bangalore. Facing a busy road, the site had a steep gradient along its depth.

The client's brief required us to design a multi-generational home with five bedrooms. The architectural intent was to carve out volumes and intersperse the client's requirements with spatial voids, gardens, and terraces.

The resultant juxtapositions of program, space, and landscape create a pleasurable ambiance. Patterns, traditional and modern, come together to not only weave spaces on the inside but also punctuate the outside.